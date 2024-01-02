Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Arun Yogiraj, Mysuru sculptor of Ayodhya Ram Mandir’s idol? Here's a look at some of his other works

    First Published Jan 2, 2024, 10:55 AM IST

    Arun Yogiraj, from a lineage of revered sculptors, gains acclaim for crafting the 51-inch Ram Lalla idol slated for installation at Ayodhya's Ram Temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event on January 22. Yogiraj's expertise spans various iconic statues nationwide, including Subhash Chandra Bose's 30-foot statue behind India Gate and Adi Shankaracharya's 12-foot statue in Kedarnath.

    Arun Yogiraj, hailing from a lineage of five generations of revered sculptors in Mysuru, has earned prestigious recognition with the selection of his crafted idol for installation at Ayodhya's forthcoming Ram Temple. Scheduled for inauguration on January 22, the grand event will witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi presiding over the ceremony.

    The 51-inch idol of 5-year-old Ram Lalla, meticulously carved from Krishna Shila, a unique stone variety, stands as a testament to Arun's craftsmanship. His artistic brilliance and dedication in sculpting this masterpiece have not only brought pride to the talented artisan but also to the city of Mysuru and the state of Karnataka.
     

    Arun Yogiraj's journey in the artistry of sculpting is deeply rooted in his family's rich legacy. Descended from a line of renowned sculptors, including his father Yogiraj and grandfather Basavanna Shilpi, who received patronage from the Mysore King, Arun was drawn to sculpting from an early age. 

    Despite pursuing an MBA and briefly working in the corporate world, his passion for sculpting remained innate and compelling. Since 2008, he has wholeheartedly pursued his career in this cherished profession.

    The expertise of Arun Yogiraj extends beyond the boundaries of Ayodhya's Ram Temple idol. His remarkable creations grace various prominent locations across the country. 

    A towering 30-foot statue of Subhash Chandra Bose, crafted by Arun, stands as a captivating centrepiece behind the Amar Jawan Jyoti near India Gate. 

    This monumental work was commissioned in honour of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary, a wish personally endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and skillfully executed by Arun Yogiraj.

    Before this prestigious project, Arun contributed a 12-foot-tall statue of Adi Shankaracharya for Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. His repertoire includes the creation of a 21-foot-tall Hanuman statue in Chunchanakatte, Mysuru, a 15-foot-tall statue commemorating Dr BR Ambedkar, and an elegant white Amritashila statue depicting Swami Ramakrishna Paramahamsa in Mysuru.

    Among his notable accomplishments, Arun Yogiraj also sculpted a six-foot-tall monolithic statue of Nandi, a revered six-foot-tall Banashankari Devi statue, and a 14.5-foot-tall white Amritashila statue honouring the King of Mysore, Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar.

    His artistic prowess and dedication to his craft have left an indelible mark, transforming stones into magnificent expressions of art.

