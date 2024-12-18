When will DA increase in 2025? Check the expected hike here

Government employees eagerly await a decision that could significantly impact their lives: the Dearness Allowance (DA) increase. This article provides a simple calculation of the potential DA hike, discusses the expected announcement date, and explores the percentage increase.

Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 12:30 PM IST

The next Dearness Allowance revision for central government employees is due in January 2025. However, it is reported that the announcement may take some time. This means central government employees will have to wait a little longer.

The government will wait for the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPIN) figures until December to arrive at the final calculation for the DA revision.

The question arises, when will the government announce the DA increase in January 2025? Currently, millions of central government employees receive DA at a rate of 53%. It is reported that this dearness allowance may increase somewhat in the future.

According to government rules, the Center announces DA-DR increases twice a year for employees and pensioners, between January-June and July-December.

A special number or index is required for DA calculation. The government usually announces the DA increase after receiving the final calculation for six months.

The DA increase for the July-December period was announced in October of this year, and the next announcement is expected in March 2025.

On March 6 of this year, the Center decided to increase the dearness allowance by 4% to 50% of the basic salary. After that, it increased by another 3% in October. As a result, everyone's DA amount is now 53%.

If the central government increases the DA by 3% in January 2025, the minimum salary will increase by 540 rupees, as the current minimum basic salary for central employees is 18,000 rupees.

Similarly, for pensioners, it will increase by 270 rupees, as the current minimum pension for central government pensioners is 9,000 rupees.

