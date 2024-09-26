West Bengal Weather Update: IMD warns of heavy rains in Bengal ahead of Durga Puja

A new low-pressure system forming over the Bay of Bengal is expected to bring heavy rainfall to West Bengal. Several districts in South Bengal are on high alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall, raising concerns ahead of the Durga Puja festival.

According to the Meteorological Department, a new low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal. This will cause rain. There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rain in several districts.

Heavy to very heavy rain may occur in all districts of South Bengal today. It is also raining in the mountains. Today there is a possibility of very heavy rain in the districts of North Bengal.

The Alipore Meteorological Department said that the low-pressure area that was in the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts is moving further west.

The power has decreased from before. The cyclonic circulation associated with the low-pressure area is now over south Chhattisgarh. An axis extends from the Konkan coast in the west to south Bangladesh.

As a result, a lot of water vapor from the Bay of Bengal is entering the atmosphere of South Bengal. This weather condition has created favorable conditions for rain.

Light to moderate rain will occur in almost all districts of South Bengal on Thursday. There is also a possibility of heavy to very heavy rain in several districts. Heavy to very heavy rain may occur in East Burdwan, West Burdwan, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur.

Scattered rain will occur in districts like Purulia, Birbhum, Murshidabad today. Similarly, light to moderate rain will occur in all districts of North Bengal today. Heavy rain may occur in Darjeeling. Red alert has been issued in one or two places.

Heavy to very heavy rain will occur in Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and North Dinajpur. It will rain in Malda and South Dinajpur.

Earlier, a low pressure formed over the Bay of Bengal created a flood situation in South Bengal. DVC released water due to rising water and several districts were flooded.

However, the concern has increased due to the rain of the new depression. Everyone is worried about such weather before Puja. It is having a bad effect on retail business.

Latest Videos