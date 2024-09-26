Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    West Bengal Weather Update: IMD warns of heavy rains in Bengal ahead of Durga Puja

    A new low-pressure system forming over the Bay of Bengal is expected to bring heavy rainfall to West Bengal. Several districts in South Bengal are on high alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall, raising concerns ahead of the Durga Puja festival.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 26, 2024, 10:31 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 26, 2024, 10:31 AM IST

    According to the Meteorological Department, a new low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal. This will cause rain. There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rain in several districts.

    article_image2

    Heavy to very heavy rain may occur in all districts of South Bengal today. It is also raining in the mountains. Today there is a possibility of very heavy rain in the districts of North Bengal.

    article_image3

    The Alipore Meteorological Department said that the low-pressure area that was in the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts is moving further west.

    article_image4

    The power has decreased from before. The cyclonic circulation associated with the low-pressure area is now over south Chhattisgarh. An axis extends from the Konkan coast in the west to south Bangladesh.

    article_image5

    As a result, a lot of water vapor from the Bay of Bengal is entering the atmosphere of South Bengal. This weather condition has created favorable conditions for rain.

    article_image6

    Light to moderate rain will occur in almost all districts of South Bengal on Thursday. There is also a possibility of heavy to very heavy rain in several districts. Heavy to very heavy rain may occur in East Burdwan, West Burdwan, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur.

    article_image7

    Scattered rain will occur in districts like Purulia, Birbhum, Murshidabad today. Similarly, light to moderate rain will occur in all districts of North Bengal today. Heavy rain may occur in Darjeeling. Red alert has been issued in one or two places.

    article_image8

    Heavy to very heavy rain will occur in Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and North Dinajpur. It will rain in Malda and South Dinajpur.

    article_image9

    Earlier, a low pressure formed over the Bay of Bengal created a flood situation in South Bengal. DVC released water due to rising water and several districts were flooded.

    article_image10

    However, the concern has increased due to the rain of the new depression. Everyone is worried about such weather before Puja. It is having a bad effect on retail business.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-540 September 26 2024: Check today winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-540 September 26 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Bengaluru murder Mukti Ranjan killed Mahalakshmi with Hexa blade stored body parts in fridge reveals probe vkp

    BREAKING| Bengaluru murder: Mukti Ranjan killed Mahalakshmi with Hexa blade, stored body parts in fridge; Read

    Mumbai Rain Update: Schools, colleges shut today september 26 2024after IMD issues red alert in city anr

    Mumbai Rain Update: Schools, colleges shut today after IMD issues red alert in city

    Karnataka landslide: Arjun's mortal remains likely to reach Kerala on Friday; DNA test results awaited anr

    Karnataka landslide: Arjun's mortal remains likely to reach Kerala on Friday; DNA test results awaited

    Mumbai rains: IMD issues 'red' alert till september 25 thursday as several parts of city experience heavy rainfall; Check details anr

    Mumbai rains: IMD issues 'red' alert as several parts of city experience heavy rainfall; Check details

    Recent Stories

    Watch Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's 'Stree 2' on THIS OTT platform RKK

    Watch Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's 'Stree 2' on THIS OTT platform

    October 2024 Hindu Festival Calendar: Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali and more dates out RBA

    October 2024 Hindu Festival Calendar: Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali and more dates out

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-540 September 26 2024: Check today winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-540 September 26 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Alia Bhatt shares daughter Raha's birth played a huge role in signing the film 'Jigra' RKK

    Alia Bhatt shares daughter Raha's birth played a huge role in signing the film 'Jigra'

    football La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona maintains perfect record with 1-0 win over Getafe scr

    La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona maintains perfect record with 1-0 win over Getafe

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon