    West Bengal weather update: Heavy rainfall, yellow alert issued due to cyclonic circulations

    The skies remain dark today as two cyclonic circulations bring the threat of heavy rainfall. A yellow alert has been issued, signaling continued vigilance.

    article_image1
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 28, 2024, 11:07 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 28, 2024, 11:07 AM IST

    Two cyclonic circulations?

    Two consecutive cyclonic circulations and an active monsoon axis mean that the rain will not decrease across the state for now.

    article_image2

    Two cyclonic circulations?

    However, it has been reported that the amount of rainfall in the districts of South Bengal will decrease from Saturday-Sunday.

    article_image3

    Two cyclonic circulations?

    Even though the rainfall in Kolkata and South Bengal has decreased, a yellow alert has been issued for the next 24 hours.

    article_image4

    Two cyclonic circulations?

    The situation in North Bengal is somewhat similar. Heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue. There is a possibility of heavy rainfall in all the districts of North Bengal in the next 24 hours.

    article_image5

    Two cyclonic circulations?

    There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum.

    article_image6

    Two cyclonic circulations?

    The vortex extends from Maharashtra. Apart from this, there is also a cyclonic circulation in Assam.

    article_image7

    Two cyclonic circulations?

    The sky has been dark since Saturday morning. There is no respite from the rain today. Kolkata may not see the sun for most of the day.

