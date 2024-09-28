West Bengal weather update: Heavy rainfall, yellow alert issued due to cyclonic circulations

The skies remain dark today as two cyclonic circulations bring the threat of heavy rainfall. A yellow alert has been issued, signaling continued vigilance.

Two consecutive cyclonic circulations and an active monsoon axis mean that the rain will not decrease across the state for now.

However, it has been reported that the amount of rainfall in the districts of South Bengal will decrease from Saturday-Sunday.

Even though the rainfall in Kolkata and South Bengal has decreased, a yellow alert has been issued for the next 24 hours.

The situation in North Bengal is somewhat similar. Heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue. There is a possibility of heavy rainfall in all the districts of North Bengal in the next 24 hours.

There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum.

The vortex extends from Maharashtra. Apart from this, there is also a cyclonic circulation in Assam.

The sky has been dark since Saturday morning. There is no respite from the rain today. Kolkata may not see the sun for most of the day.

