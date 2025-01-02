West Bengal Weather forecast: Rain predicted amid winter chill in Kolkata, South Bengal districts

Kolkata experienced a significant drop in temperature to 14°C on Wednesday, marking the onset of winter. Rainfall is predicted in several districts of North Bengal from today until January 7th.

article_image1
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 2, 2025, 8:32 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 2, 2025, 8:32 AM IST

The mercury dipped with the new year. Winter's grip tightened starting Wednesday, continuing into Thursday. Kolkata's temperature yesterday was 14°C. Surrounding districts also experienced a chill.

article_image2

Yesterday's temperature was 2.3°C below normal. The city's lowest temperature was 14°C. Humidity ranged from 96% to 61%. Today's temperature will be 13°C, similar to yesterday's chill.

article_image3

Amidst this cold, rain is predicted from today until January 7th. According to the Meteorological Department, dry weather will persist in Kolkata and South Bengal districts until January 7th.

article_image4

Rain is expected in four districts of North Bengal: Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, and Alipurduar. The cold is expected to intensify. Winter conditions began in southern districts on Tuesday and will gradually increase.

Temperatures dropped significantly in Kolkata and surrounding districts. Purulia recorded 10°C yesterday.

article_image5

Cold weather will persist in the city and various districts today. Rain is also predicted amidst this cold spell.

