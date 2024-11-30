West Bengal Weather-Cyclone Fengal: Heavy rain lashes in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, 24 Parganas & Midnapore

Cyclone Fengal is expected to hit the Tamil Nadu coast on Saturday. The cyclone's speed at landfall could be 70 to 80 kilometers per hour. An alert has been issued for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry regarding 'Fengal'.

Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 30, 2024, 7:01 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 30, 2024, 7:01 PM IST

The deep depression formed in the Bay of Bengal has turned into a cyclone. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Cyclone Fengal is likely to hit the Tamil Nadu coast between Karaikal and Mamallapuram on Saturday. 

The cyclone's speed at landfall could be 70 to 80 kilometers per hour. Winds can reach up to 90 kilometers per hour. 

An alert has been issued for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry regarding 'Fengal'. The cyclone may not affect West Bengal. But indirectly, the temperature has increased due to the change in wind direction.

The state was experiencing winter from mid-November. The Alipore Meteorological Department said that the wind direction has changed due to the indirect effect of the cyclone formed in the Bay of Bengal. 

South and south-east winds are now blowing in the state. Because of this, the amount of water vapor in the air has increased. This has slightly increased the temperature. 'Fengal' is hitting the field on Saturday. 

There is a possibility of light rain in North and South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore on that day. The weather will remain dry in the remaining districts of the south.

The bulletin issued by the Meteorological Building at 2:30 pm on Friday shows that 'Fengal is located 270 km east and southeast of Puducherry and 300 km southeast of Chennai. 

The Chennai Meteorological Office has said that there is a possibility of moderate rainfall in North Tamil Nadu due to the impact of the cyclone. 

Heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur in some coastal districts. There is a possibility of heavy rain in one or two places. 

Red alert has been issued in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Fishermen have been prohibited from entering the sea until further notice.

