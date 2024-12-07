West Bengal's Lakshmi Bhandar, widow, and old age pension: December allowance details

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee highlighted the success of the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme, with 2.21 million women beneficiaries and an additional 507,000 newly enrolled. She also announced the construction of 1.2 million new houses under the Banglar Bari project.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 7, 2024, 10:09 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 7, 2024, 10:09 AM IST

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee highlighted the success of various public welfare schemes. The Chief Minister stated that the number of beneficiaries of 'Lakshmi Bhandar' has reached a record 2.21 million women.

article_image2

Recently, 507,000 more women have joined the scheme. A total of 48,490 crore rupees has been spent, with an additional 625 crore allocated.

article_image3

Mamata Banerjee criticized the BJP, stating that their election-time financial aid comes with restrictions. There is no discrimination in Bengal's projects. Every woman in Bengal benefits. Lakshmi Bhandar eventually becomes old-age allowance.

article_image4

New direction in Banglar Bari Project. The CM expressed concern over the number of mud houses (3.6 million) and exclusions based on brick walls.

article_image5

1.2 million new houses announced. Beneficiaries will receive the first installment between December 15-30. The remaining 2.4 million families will benefit later.

article_image6

Criticizing the central government, she said, "We do all the work, and the Prime Minister takes the credit—this won't do." 'Banglar Bari' has no central funding, so the Prime Minister's name won't be there.

article_image7

More public welfare projects. 2.032 million widows receive allowances, with 43,900 newly added. 43,900 new beneficiaries added to the widow allowance scheme.

article_image8

Over 19,000 disabled individuals receive humanitarian aid, which will be increased. The CM spoke about her personal integrity.

article_image9

"I haven't taken a penny for government work. I'll beg if needed, but won't tolerate injustice. I don't want any statues after my death. My work is my identity. People first, then the party."

article_image10

With development and accountability as core principles, CM Mamata Banerjee has launched several welfare projects. "Party affiliation isn't needed to serve people. My government will continue doing so."

article_image11

She progresses on the path of development while reminding people of her commitment and accountability. When will the money be given in December (Lakhir Bhandar Taka Kobe Dhukbe):- The December payment for Lakshmi Bhandar has started.

article_image12

If you check the Lakshmi Bhandar status, you'll see December in the month section. The payment status will show 'Payment Under Process'.

article_image13

You'll see 'Payment Under Process' in the payment status. If you've already received the money, then there's nothing more to say.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 683 December 07 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 683 December 07 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala: Newlywed woman found hanging in Thiruvananthapuram; husband in custody anr

Kerala: Newlywed woman found hanging in Thiruvananthapuram; husband in custody

Chennai weather ALERT: IMD warns of heavy showers across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh; check details AJR

Chennai weather ALERT: IMD warns of heavy showers across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh; check details

Team Yogi kicks off Mahakumbh 2025 roadshow in Hyderabad anr

Team Yogi kicks off Mahakumbh 2025 roadshow in Hyderabad

'Exposes duplicity': India slams Pakistan, demands action against Pulwama attack mastermind Masood Azhar shk

'Exposes duplicity': India slams Pakistan, demands action against Pulwama attack mastermind Masood Azhar

Recent Stories

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 683 December 07 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 683 December 07 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala: Newlywed woman found hanging in Thiruvananthapuram; husband in custody anr

Kerala: Newlywed woman found hanging in Thiruvananthapuram; husband in custody

Chennai weather ALERT: IMD warns of heavy showers across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh; check details AJR

Chennai weather ALERT: IMD warns of heavy showers across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh; check details

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Winter CHILLS return to city; RAINFALL predicted? Know here ATG

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Winter CHILLS return to city; RAINFALL predicted? Know here

Team Yogi kicks off Mahakumbh 2025 roadshow in Hyderabad anr

Team Yogi kicks off Mahakumbh 2025 roadshow in Hyderabad

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon