West Bengal's Lakshmi Bhandar, widow, and old age pension: December allowance details

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee highlighted the success of the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme, with 2.21 million women beneficiaries and an additional 507,000 newly enrolled. She also announced the construction of 1.2 million new houses under the Banglar Bari project.

Recently, 507,000 more women have joined the scheme. A total of 48,490 crore rupees has been spent, with an additional 625 crore allocated.

Mamata Banerjee criticized the BJP, stating that their election-time financial aid comes with restrictions. There is no discrimination in Bengal's projects. Every woman in Bengal benefits. Lakshmi Bhandar eventually becomes old-age allowance.

New direction in Banglar Bari Project. The CM expressed concern over the number of mud houses (3.6 million) and exclusions based on brick walls.

1.2 million new houses announced. Beneficiaries will receive the first installment between December 15-30. The remaining 2.4 million families will benefit later.

Criticizing the central government, she said, "We do all the work, and the Prime Minister takes the credit—this won't do." 'Banglar Bari' has no central funding, so the Prime Minister's name won't be there.

More public welfare projects. 2.032 million widows receive allowances, with 43,900 newly added. 43,900 new beneficiaries added to the widow allowance scheme.

Over 19,000 disabled individuals receive humanitarian aid, which will be increased. The CM spoke about her personal integrity.

"I haven't taken a penny for government work. I'll beg if needed, but won't tolerate injustice. I don't want any statues after my death. My work is my identity. People first, then the party."

With development and accountability as core principles, CM Mamata Banerjee has launched several welfare projects. "Party affiliation isn't needed to serve people. My government will continue doing so."

She progresses on the path of development while reminding people of her commitment and accountability. When will the money be given in December (Lakhir Bhandar Taka Kobe Dhukbe):- The December payment for Lakshmi Bhandar has started.

If you check the Lakshmi Bhandar status, you'll see December in the month section. The payment status will show 'Payment Under Process'.

