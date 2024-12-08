West Bengal ration card benefits: What AAY, PHH, and RKSY cardholders should expect?

Ration Card: West Bengal ration card holders will receive ration supplies in December. AAY cardholders will receive rice, flour/wheat, and sugar. SPH, PHH, RKSY-1, and RKSY-2 cardholders will also receive a specified amount of rations.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 8, 2024, 12:20 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 8, 2024, 12:20 PM IST

Special news for ration card holders in West Bengal! Like every month, the state government has taken the initiative to help families with various ration cards in December.

article_image2

The amount of ration you will receive depends on the type of ration card you have. This article will detail which items will be provided through which ration card.

article_image3

Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) Ration Card

Economically disadvantaged people are beneficiaries of the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) ration card. These cardholders will receive 21 kg of rice, 13.300 grams of flour or 14 kg of wheat (wheat is no longer provided), and 1 kg of sugar as ration supplies in December.

article_image4

Special Priority Household (SPH) and Priority Household (PHH) Ration Cards

These ration card holders will receive 3 kg of rice and 1 kg 900 grams of flour per person in December.

article_image5

RKSY-1 and RKSY-2 Ration Cards

The government has allocated 5 kg of rice per family for RKSY-1 cardholders and 2 kg of rice per family for RKSY-2 cardholders. 

article_image6

People in forest (forest) and hilly areas often face financial problems. Therefore, the government has arranged this additional ration for them. Similar arrangements have been made for tea garden workers.

article_image7

The state government is working hard to maintain transparency in the ration system. Ration cards are being sorted and food distribution is being carefully planned. Government officials aim to ensure that people who truly need it receive ration supplies.

