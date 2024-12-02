West Bengal DA Hike update: Check expected date, details to consider for government employees

Why the sudden speculation about a DA hike? Is it just three weeks away? Is the DA increasing for government employees in Bengal? By what percentage? You'll be amazed

The central government is increasing Dearness Allowance (DA) in phases for central government employees

Meanwhile, government employees in Bengal are protesting, demanding a DA increase keeping up with the high inflation

A case regarding DA has been ongoing in court since 2022. The Supreme Court is yet to resolve the matter

Some state government employees are hopeful of a DA increase in about three weeks. Rumours are high about the increase

Is the Dearness Allowance really increasing? If so, by what percentage? Why the sudden speculation? Read here

The Mamata government increased the DA for state government employees at the end of December 2023 last year

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself announced the DA increase on December 21st keeping up with the protests

Government employees are hopeful that something similar might happen again this time too as the court is yet to determine

Currently, West Bengal (WB) state government employees receive a 14% DA under the Sixth Pay Commission

The West Bengal state has increased DA twice this year. Earlier, government employees used to receive 6% DA

After two DA increases of 4% each this year, it has reached 14%. Are there more chances of increment? Let's check

Recently, the DA for central government employees increased to 53%. The difference in DA between state and central employees is now 39%

