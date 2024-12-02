West Bengal DA Hike update: Check expected date, details to consider for government employees

Why the sudden speculation about a DA hike? Is it just three weeks away? Is the DA increasing for government employees in Bengal? By what percentage? You'll be amazed

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 8:38 AM IST

The central government is increasing Dearness Allowance (DA) in phases for central government employees

article_image2

Meanwhile, government employees in Bengal are protesting, demanding a DA increase keeping up with the high inflation

article_image3

A case regarding DA has been ongoing in court since 2022. The Supreme Court is yet to resolve the matter

article_image4

Some state government employees are hopeful of a DA increase in about three weeks. Rumours are high about the increase

article_image5

Is the Dearness Allowance really increasing? If so, by what percentage? Why the sudden speculation? Read here

article_image6

The Mamata government increased the DA for state government employees at the end of December 2023 last year

article_image7

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself announced the DA increase on December 21st keeping up with the protests

article_image8

Government employees are hopeful that something similar might happen again this time too as the court is yet to determine

article_image9

Currently, West Bengal (WB) state government employees receive a 14% DA under the Sixth Pay Commission

article_image10

The West Bengal state has increased DA twice this year. Earlier, government employees used to receive 6% DA 

article_image11

After two DA increases of 4% each this year, it has reached 14%. Are there more chances of increment? Let's check

article_image12

Recently, the DA for central government employees increased to 53%. The difference in DA between state and central employees is now 39%

