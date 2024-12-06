West Bengal DA hike: Case hearing for state government employees scheduled for THIS month; Check here
Just one month remains until the Supreme Court hearing for the Dearness Allowance (DA) case of state government employees. Previous hearings have been postponed, causing concern among employees
DA Case in Supreme Court
The DA case for state government employees will be heard in the Supreme Court in just one month. The hearing is expected on January 7, 2025
14th Hearing
If the DA case is heard on January 7, it will be the 14th hearing. The 13th hearing took place in July of this year
Hopeful Employees
State government employees are hopeful about the upcoming Supreme Court hearing. The court stated in the last hearing that a detailed hearing is necessary
Cause List on January 2nd
The Supreme Court may release the cause list on January 2nd, which will reveal the date and time of the DA case hearing
Cause List Update
Confederation of State Govt Employees General Secretary stated they won't receive the cause list immediately. The Supreme Court reopens on January 2nd after Christmas break, when the list may be released
Judges for DA Case
Justices Rishikesh Roy and S. Bhatti will hear the DA case. Justice Roy, who has been hearing the case from the beginning, is due to retire in January. Employees believe January 7th might be his last hearing for this case
DA Case Since 2022
The DA case has been ongoing in the Supreme Court since 2022, with multiple postponements. The last hearing was in July, when the court decided a detailed hearing was required
Three Hearings Expected
Some employees believe the DA case could be resolved within three to four hearings, as the court intends to hear all sides
Hopeful for Victory
State government employees are optimistic about winning the DA case, having been successful in all instances except SAT
High Court Victory
Employees also won the DA case in Calcutta High Court, which directed the state to pay DA at the central rate. The state government challenged this ruling in the Supreme Court