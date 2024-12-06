West Bengal DA hike: Case hearing for state government employees scheduled for THIS month; Check here

Just one month remains until the Supreme Court hearing for the Dearness Allowance (DA) case of state government employees. Previous hearings have been postponed, causing concern among employees

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 10:46 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 10:45 AM IST

DA Case in Supreme Court

The DA case for state government employees will be heard in the Supreme Court in just one month. The hearing is expected on January 7, 2025

article_image2

14th Hearing

If the DA case is heard on January 7, it will be the 14th hearing. The 13th hearing took place in July of this year

article_image3

Hopeful Employees

State government employees are hopeful about the upcoming Supreme Court hearing. The court stated in the last hearing that a detailed hearing is necessary

article_image4

Cause List on January 2nd

The Supreme Court may release the cause list on January 2nd, which will reveal the date and time of the DA case hearing

article_image5

Cause List Update

Confederation of State Govt Employees General Secretary stated they won't receive the cause list immediately. The Supreme Court reopens on January 2nd after Christmas break, when the list may be released

article_image6

Judges for DA Case

Justices Rishikesh Roy and S. Bhatti will hear the DA case. Justice Roy, who has been hearing the case from the beginning, is due to retire in January. Employees believe January 7th might be his last hearing for this case

article_image7

DA Case Since 2022

The DA case has been ongoing in the Supreme Court since 2022, with multiple postponements. The last hearing was in July, when the court decided a detailed hearing was required

article_image8

Three Hearings Expected

Some employees believe the DA case could be resolved within three to four hearings, as the court intends to hear all sides

article_image9

Hopeful for Victory

State government employees are optimistic about winning the DA case, having been successful in all instances except SAT

article_image10

High Court Victory

Employees also won the DA case in Calcutta High Court, which directed the state to pay DA at the central rate. The state government challenged this ruling in the Supreme Court

