West Bengal Budget 2025: Laxmi Bhandar allowance increased? Check other KEY announcements

The West Bengal Budget sees an increase in Lakshmi Bhandar allowance. General caste women will receive ₹1500, and SC/ST women will receive ₹1800. Funding for Krishak Bandhu, Kanyashree, and Rupashree schemes will also increase

State Budget presented today. The entire state is focused on the state budget. Everyone is eager to know what announcements the Mamata government makes regarding the allowance in the budget. Lakshmi Bhandar is set to increase this time

A major announcement regarding Lakshmi Bhandar is expected in the state budget. It is being reported that ₹15 crores have been allocated

It has been rumored for a long time that Lakshmi Bhandar would increase. Now, confirmation has been received regarding this matter

Currently, general caste women receive ₹1000, and SC/ST women receive ₹1200. This allowance is now increasing

Now, general caste women will receive ₹1500, and SC/ST women will receive ₹1800. The allowance is increasing by ₹500

Approximately 2 crore women in the state are set to benefit from this project. The scope of this allowance is now increasing

Along with this, the funding for Krishak Bandhu, Kanyashree, and Rupashree projects will also increase. The Mamata government is set to provide additional benefits to the residents of the state soon

It is also being reported that new employment opportunities may be announced. Several surprises are expected in the state budget, which will be presented today, February 12th

