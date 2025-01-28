West Bengal Budget 2025: Lakshmi Bhandar allowance to increase THIS financial year? Check here

The West Bengal state budget is expected to announce an increase in the Lakshmi Bhandar allowance. Women aged 25 to 60 are beneficiaries of this scheme. Currently, women from the general category receive 1000 rupees, and women from the scheduled castes receive 1200 rupees

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 28, 2025, 9:00 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 28, 2025, 9:00 AM IST

February 12th State Budget. The entire state is watching. Everyone is eager to know what will become expensive and what will become cheaper

article_image2

This budget is currently being prepared. There is intense discussion about what will benefit and harm the common people

article_image3

It is being heard that special announcements may be made about various government projects in the budget

article_image4

Similarly, Lakshmi Bhandar may increase. And its announcement will be in this budget. Last time also in the budget, it was announced that the Lakshmi Bhandar allowance would be increased. Everyone hopes the same will happen this time as well

article_image5

Since coming to power, the Mamata government has introduced several social welfare projects. Among these are Kanyashree, Rupashree, widow allowance, and old age allowance

article_image6

Among all the projects, the Lakshmi Bhandar project has gained fame. This project is for the women of society. Women between 25 and 60 years of age get its benefits

article_image7

Women from the general category receive 1000 rupees, and women from the scheduled castes receive 1200 rupees. This time that amount will increase

article_image8

It is being heard that this allowance will be from 2000 to 3000 rupees. The government has taken this decision keeping in mind the 2026 elections

article_image9

However, exactly how much it is increasing is not known for sure. Confirmed news will be available after the budget announcement

