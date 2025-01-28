West Bengal Budget 2025: Lakshmi Bhandar and DA Hike allocation increase expected

The state budget session begins on February 10th. The budget will be presented in the Assembly on February 12th.

State Budget

The state budget session begins on February 10th. The budget will be presented in the Assembly on February 12th. This decision was taken at Mamata Banerjee's cabinet meeting on Monday.

Full Budget

The state assembly elections are in 2026. This is the last full budget before that. Next year, Mamata Banerjee's government must present a vote-on-account budget.

Union Budget

Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 in Parliament on February 1st. This is the first full budget of the Modi government's third term.

Budget Expectations

The common people are looking forward to both the Union and State budgets. Last year, the government increased the Lakshmi Bhandar allowance from 500 to 1000 rupees. Last year there were Lok Sabha elections. This year, there are Assembly elections. So it is speculated that the Lakshmi Bhandar amount might be increased.

Lakshmi Bhandar Allowance

Currently, general category women receive 1000 rupees per month under the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme. SC/ST women receive 1200 rupees per month.

Allowance Increase

It is believed that the Lakshmi Bhandar allowance might be increased from 1000 to 1200 rupees. SC/ST women may receive 1500 rupees.

New Scheme

Keeping in mind the upcoming assembly elections next year, a new scheme might be announced in the current budget.

Another Meeting

According to Nabanna sources, Mamata Banerjee's cabinet may meet again before the budget presentation. A final decision regarding Lakshmi Bhandar and new schemes may be taken then.

