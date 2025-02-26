Weather alert: Is Hyderabad turning into Delhi? AQI levels raise alarm!

Is Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana, turning into Delhi? The answer seems to be yes. In what aspect is Hyderabad becoming like Delhi? How dangerous is this?

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 26, 2025, 9:57 AM IST

Hyderabad Air Pollution

People are destroying nature in the name of development. This pollution is the consequence... Already the five elements are polluted. In particular, air and water pollution greatly affect human life. An example is the capital of the country, Delhi. People there are suffocating from air pollution. 

Even though stories about Delhi's air pollution are told every day, other cities are not taking precautions. No steps are being taken to curb air pollution from now on. As a result, other major cities in the country are also getting caught in the clutches of this air pollution day by day. The same situation prevails in Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana.

budget 2025
article_image2

Delhi Air Pollution

Air pollution in Hyderabad at Delhi level: 

Delhi comes to our mind first when we think of air pollution. This cosmopolitan city provides shelter to people from all states... Many people go to Delhi for higher studies or for job opportunities. Delhi is the administrative center of the country... Therefore, politicians and officials are always busy. This has increased traffic congestion and increased air pollution. 

There is no need to specifically mention about the industries. The dangerous gases emitted from them are further polluting the air. 

However, Hyderabad seems to be slowly reaching Delhi's level... In recent times, air pollution has reached its peak here as well. Recently, on February 24, the Air Quality Index in Sanath Nagar, an industrial area in Hyderabad, was recorded as 431. This is equal to the AQI in Delhi. 

Pollution Control Board officials are expressing concern that this level of air pollution is very dangerous for human life. That is why they said that steps are being taken to reduce pollution in this area. Officials said that this situation exists only in Sanath Nagar... The air quality is better in other areas. 

The average Air Quality Index in Hyderabad is 108. Officials said that AQI has been recorded above 100 only in Patancheru and Jupark areas after Sanath Nagar... It is lower in other areas. 

In the capital of the country, Delhi, the AQI is recorded from 400 to 500 every day. Sometimes it reaches its peak. However, the fact that the Air Quality Index is also recorded so high in Hyderabad is ringing alarm bells... So, even now, we should be careful and take pollution control measures. 

article_image3

air pollution

How much Air Quality Index is safe... How much is dangerous? 

Air Quality Index indicates air quality. If it is low, the air is of good quality... The higher it is, the more polluted it is. This AQI indicates how safe and dangerous an area is for habitation. 

Generally, if the Air Quality Index is below 50, the air is very clean. If it is between 51 and 100, it is okay... If it is between 101 and 200, it means that the situation is becoming dangerous. If it is between 200 and 300, the air is polluted. If it is from 300 to 500, that air is very dangerous... Breathing it will damage the health of humans and animals. 

