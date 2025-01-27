Weat Bengal Pay Commission UPDATE: State to adopt commission according to Central government? Check HERE

Good news for West Bengal government employees! The state may adopt the same pay commission as the central government. This significant decision could be made today. The future of the pay commission and potential updates on DA will likely be revealed today, Monday, bringing hope to government employees

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 2:06 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 2:06 PM IST

The future of the pay commission may be revealed today, Monday. West Bengal may adopt the same pay commission as the central government

article_image2

This significant decision could be made today, bringing hope to government employees. Central government employees receive salaries and allowances under the 7th Pay Commission, while state government employees are still under the 6th Pay Commission

article_image3

The 8th Pay Commission has been announced and is likely to be implemented from 2026. There is no visible progress on the new pay commission in West Bengal

article_image4

The 7th Pay Commission for central government employees was implemented in January 2016. After much delay, it was implemented in West Bengal in 2020

article_image5

It remains to be seen if West Bengal will move towards the 7th or 8th Pay Commission with the 8th being implemented centrally

article_image6

Whether West Bengal will have a pay commission equivalent to the central government's may depend on who heads the pay commission. The new pay commission chairman may be decided today

