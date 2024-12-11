Uttar Pradesh government announces 8% DA Hike for transport corporation employees

Government employees in Uttar Pradesh will see a significant increase in their bank accounts starting January. The state government made the exciting announcement overnight.

Government employees will see a substantial salary increase reflected in their January bank statements. An 8 percent DA increase has been announced, leading to a considerable raise in salaries.

The DA for government employees, previously at 38 percent, has now increased to 46 percent. Government employees have long been advocating for a DA increase in line with central rates.

The government has also indicated a further 4 percent DA increase, potentially leading to even higher salaries for state government employees.

However, not all employees are eligible for this DA increase. It applies only to Transport Corporation employees.

The DA increase announcement pertains specifically to employees of the Uttar Pradesh State Transport Department.

Latest Videos