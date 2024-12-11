Uttar Pradesh government announces 8% DA Hike for transport corporation employees

Government employees in Uttar Pradesh will see a significant increase in their bank accounts starting January. The state government made the exciting announcement overnight.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 10:49 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

Government employees will see a substantial salary increase reflected in their January bank statements. An 8 percent DA increase has been announced, leading to a considerable raise in salaries.

article_image2

The DA for government employees, previously at 38 percent, has now increased to 46 percent. Government employees have long been advocating for a DA increase in line with central rates.

article_image3

The government has also indicated a further 4 percent DA increase, potentially leading to even higher salaries for state government employees.

article_image4

However, not all employees are eligible for this DA increase. It applies only to Transport Corporation employees.

article_image5

The DA increase announcement pertains specifically to employees of the Uttar Pradesh State Transport Department.

