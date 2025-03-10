UPI rules UPDATED: All users must follow new mandatory rules starting April 1st; Check

New UPI changes! This rule is being imposed from April 1st, and it is mandatory for all customers to follow

article_image1
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 10, 2025, 1:23 PM IST

New rules are being implemented in UPI from April 1st. Big changes for phone numbers. According to NPCI's new guidelines, all mobile numbers that are closed or stolen must be removed

This will make online payments very easy. UPI will no longer keep old numbers. NPCI recently made this decision at a discussion meeting. This decision was made here


article_image3

From now on, NPCI will regularly update the mobile number database weekly. All UPI customers must adapt to this new rule by March 31st. New rule starts April 1st. As a result, UPI transactions will be easier. This online payment system hopes speed increases

