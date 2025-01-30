Tamil Nadu weather update: THESE districts to get heavy rainfall | Check full forecast here

With the northeast monsoon concluded, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected in South Tamil Nadu, North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Heavy rain alert for 3 districts

The Meteorological Department has announced which districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to receive heavy rainfall today following the end of the northeast monsoon.

Tamil Nadu Rain

In a statement, the Chennai Meteorological Center said: "An upper atmospheric lower circulation prevails over the southwest Bay of Bengal. In this situation, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning may occur at a few places in South Tamil Nadu, at one or two places in North Tamil Nadu, and in Puducherry and Karaikal."

Tamil Nadu Weather Update

Tomorrow (January 31), light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning may occur at many places in South Tamil Nadu, at a few places in North Tamil Nadu, and in Puducherry and Karaikal. Generally, light fog will be observed in the morning in North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is likely at one or two places in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari districts.

Heavy Rain

The sky will be partly cloudy in Chennai and suburbs today. Generally, light fog will be observed in the morning. The maximum temperature will be around 30° Celsius and the minimum temperature will be around 22° Celsius.

Chennai Weather Update

Similarly, the sky will be partly cloudy tomorrow. Light rain is likely in some parts of the city. Generally, light fog will be observed in the morning. The maximum temperature will be around 30° Celsius and the minimum temperature will be around 22° Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department.

