Tamil Nadu Weather Update! Heavy rain alert IMD forecast; know district-wise predictions

Tamil Nadu is experiencing widespread rainfall due to the onset of the Northeast Monsoon. The Chennai Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall across the state starting from the 25th, due to a developing low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.

Northeast Monsoon in Tamil Nadu

Chennai Meteorological Department

A low-pressure area has formed over the equatorial East Indian Ocean and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal. It is expected to move west-northwest and intensify into a depression over the central South Bay of Bengal by the 25th. It is likely to move towards the Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka coast over the next two days. A cyclonic circulation persists over the equatorial East Indian Ocean and Southeast Bay of Bengal to the Comorin Sea area.

Tamil Nadu Rainfall

Light to moderate rainfall is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today. Similar conditions are expected tomorrow in coastal Tamil Nadu, a few places in interior Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry and Karaikal.

Tamil Nadu Heavy Rainfall

On the 25th, many places in coastal Tamil Nadu, a few places in interior Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is possible in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is also expected in Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari districts.

Tamil Nadu Rain Update

On the 26th, widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is expected across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is also possible in Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, and Ramanathapuram districts, and Puducherry.

Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast

On the 27th, widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is expected across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is also possible in Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, and Thanjavur districts.

Heavy Rainfall Predicted

On the 28th, widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Mayiladuthurai districts, and Puducherry. Heavy rain is also possible in Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Chennai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, and Tiruvarur districts, and Karaikal.

Tamil Nadu Weather Update

On the 29th, light to moderate rainfall is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rainfall is possible in Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Kanchipuram, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Erode, Nilgiris, and Coimbatore districts.

Chennai Rain Forecast

Chennai and its suburbs are expected to have partly cloudy skies for the next 48 hours with light rain in some areas. Light fog is also possible in some areas during early mornings. Maximum temperatures are likely to be around 31-32°C, and minimum temperatures around 23-24°C.

