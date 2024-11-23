Tamil Nadu Weather Update! Heavy rain alert IMD forecast; know district-wise predictions

Tamil Nadu is experiencing widespread rainfall due to the onset of the Northeast Monsoon. The Chennai Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall across the state starting from the 25th, due to a developing low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 23, 2024, 5:54 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 23, 2024, 5:54 PM IST

Northeast Monsoon in Tamil Nadu

With the onset of the Northeast Monsoon, Tamil Nadu is experiencing widespread rainfall and snowfall. The Chennai Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall starting from the 25th.

article_image2

Chennai Meteorological Department

A low-pressure area has formed over the equatorial East Indian Ocean and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal. It is expected to move west-northwest and intensify into a depression over the central South Bay of Bengal by the 25th. It is likely to move towards the Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka coast over the next two days. A cyclonic circulation persists over the equatorial East Indian Ocean and Southeast Bay of Bengal to the Comorin Sea area.

article_image3

Tamil Nadu Rainfall

Light to moderate rainfall is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today. Similar conditions are expected tomorrow in coastal Tamil Nadu, a few places in interior Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry and Karaikal.

article_image4

Tamil Nadu Heavy Rainfall

On the 25th, many places in coastal Tamil Nadu, a few places in interior Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is possible in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is also expected in Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari districts.

article_image5

Tamil Nadu Rain Update

On the 26th, widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is expected across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is also possible in Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, and Ramanathapuram districts, and Puducherry.

article_image6

Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast

On the 27th, widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is expected across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is also possible in Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, and Thanjavur districts.

article_image7

Heavy Rainfall Predicted

On the 28th, widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Mayiladuthurai districts, and Puducherry. Heavy rain is also possible in Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Chennai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, and Tiruvarur districts, and Karaikal.

article_image8

Tamil Nadu Weather Update

On the 29th, light to moderate rainfall is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rainfall is possible in Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Kanchipuram, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Erode, Nilgiris, and Coimbatore districts.

article_image9

Chennai Rain Forecast

Chennai and its suburbs are expected to have partly cloudy skies for the next 48 hours with light rain in some areas. Light fog is also possible in some areas during early mornings. Maximum temperatures are likely to be around 31-32°C, and minimum temperatures around 23-24°C.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BJP-led Mahayuti sweeps Maharashtra, JMM-led INDIA Bloc retains Jharkhand; full list of winners here

BJP-led Mahayuti sweeps Maharashtra, JMM-led INDIA Bloc retains Jharkhand; full list of winners here

Moving car catches fire under Mahamaya flyover in Noida Sector 16, burnt to ashes (WATCH) shk

Moving car catches fire under Mahamaya flyover in Noida Sector 16, burnt to ashes (WATCH)

A sea of victory: The Indian Navy's pivotal role in the 1971 war vkp

A sea of victory: The Indian Navy's pivotal role in the 1971 war

Byelection Results 2024: NDA sweeps Bihar, Assam; Priyanka Gandhi wins Wayanad; full list of winners anr

Byelection Results 2024: NDA sweeps Bihar, Assam; Priyanka Gandhi wins Wayanad; full list of winners

UP CM Yogi Adityanath hails workers' dedication in double-engine govt's win AJR

UP CM Yogi Adityanath hails workers' dedication in double-engine govt's win

Recent Stories

BJP-led Mahayuti sweeps Maharashtra, JMM-led INDIA Bloc retains Jharkhand; full list of winners here

BJP-led Mahayuti sweeps Maharashtra, JMM-led INDIA Bloc retains Jharkhand; full list of winners here

What is premenstrual dysphoric disorder? Actor Neha Bhasin opens up on battling the syndrome ATG

What is premenstrual dysphoric disorder? Actor Neha Bhasin opens up on battling the syndrome

Moving car catches fire under Mahamaya flyover in Noida Sector 16, burnt to ashes (WATCH) shk

Moving car catches fire under Mahamaya flyover in Noida Sector 16, burnt to ashes (WATCH)

Who is Kanwal Aftab? Latest victim in Pakistani TikToker MMS leak series AJR

Who is Kanwal Aftab? Latest victim in Pakistani TikToker MMS leak series

Yami Gautam inspired Lehenga and Saree looks for Bob cut hair vkp

Yami Gautam inspired Lehenga and Saree looks for Bob cut hair

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon