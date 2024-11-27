Tamil Nadu weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Chennai, other parts; schools, colleges shut

Tamil Nadu prepares for a cyclonic storm with heavy rainfall predicted for the next three days. Schools and colleges are closed in several districts. Stay updated on the latest weather alerts and government advisories.

Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 27, 2024, 8:36 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department has predicted three more days of intense rainfall in Tamil Nadu, beginning on November 27, when the deep depression is expected to turn into a cyclonic storm. Rainstorms hit numerous areas of the state on Tuesday.

To assess the precautionary measures, Chief Minister M K Stalin presided over a high-level meeting at the Secretariat. He also sent NDRF and State teams to the districts of Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagappatinam, and Cuddalore.

Rainfall, which was mild to moderate in several parts and heavy in a few, fell in Chennai, the neighboring districts of Chengelpet, Kanchipuram, and Tiruvallur, the northern coastal city of Cuddalore, and the Cauvery delta areas, including Nagapattinam. The district government has declared Wednesday to be a vacation in all educational institutions due to the circumstances.

Numerous locations, including the main thoroughfare OMR Road, had severe traffic congestion as a result of the rains, and traffic flow was impacted in a number of places as roadways were covered with water. Additionally, seven planes in Chennai had delays in landing.

State-run Aavin said it has taken all steps to ensure unhindered milk supply to the people and announced that eight of its parlours here will be open 24×7.

The districts of Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengelpet, and Cuddalore are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on November 27. In certain areas, such as Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai, authorities have declared a holiday for schools and colleges.

Stalin went over the action plan to address the crisis via video conference. The districts of Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, and Cuddalore are all expected to see extremely high rainfall. The conference was attended by district collectors and IAS officials who are responsible for overseeing and organizing rain-related activities.

The depression over the Bay of Bengal developed into a deep depression on Tuesday, and the IMD predicts that it will soon grow into a cyclonic cyclone.

