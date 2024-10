Tamil Nadu weather alert: IMD warns of heavy rain in THESE 15 districts; check details

Widespread rain continues across Tamil Nadu. Chennai experienced heavy downpours this morning. Moderate thunderstorms are likely in several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the next few days.

Heavy rain in Chennai

Heavy Rainfall in Chennai Tamil Nadu has been experiencing widespread rain for the past few days. Following moderate rain in Chennai yesterday evening, heavy downpours occurred this morning, particularly in Anna Nagar, Kolathur, and Ambattur. Tamil Nadu Weatherman Pradeep John reported 100 mm of rain within an hour in West Anna Nagar, Kolathur, Ambattur, Korattur, Mogappair, Padi, and Valasaravakkam.

Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu

Heavy Rain Warning for Tamil Nadu The Chennai Meteorological Center issued a statement regarding rainfall in Tamil Nadu. A low-pressure area persists over the Bay of Bengal and another near the south Andhra coast. Consequently, light to moderate thunderstorms are expected in coastal Tamil Nadu, a few places in interior Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry and Karaikal today (30.10.2024). Heavy rain is likely in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram districts, and Karaikal.

Tamil Nadu Rains

Heavy Rain in 15 Districts 31.10.2024: Light to moderate thunderstorms are expected in several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is likely in Dindigul, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Karur, Namakkal, Salem, Erode, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, and Perambalur districts. 01.11.2024: Widespread light to moderate thunderstorms are expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is likely in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Pudukkottai, and Sivaganga districts.

Rain in Chennai

Chennai Weather Forecast: 30.10.2024: Partly cloudy. Moderate to heavy thunderstorms are likely in some areas. Maximum temperature around 33-34°C, minimum around 26°C. 31.10.2024 (Diwali): Partly cloudy. Light/moderate thunderstorms are likely in some areas. Maximum temperature around 34°C, minimum around 26-27°C.

