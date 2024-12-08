Tamil Nadu Weather Alert: IMD issues yellow alert; Chennai gears up for another Cyclonic impact

As Tamil Nadu recovers from Cyclone Biparjoy's impact, the Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain warning starting from June 10th. Find out which districts are expected to be affected.

Heavy Rain

Cyclone Biparjoy caused unprecedented rainfall and damage in districts like Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, and Kallakurichi. As people gradually return to normalcy, the Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain warning starting from June 10th, specifying the affected districts.

Chennai Meteorological Dept.

A low-pressure area formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean persists. It is expected to move west-northwest and intensify slightly in the next 24 hours. It will then move further west-northwest and likely be over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka-Tamil Nadu coast around June 11th.

Tamil Nadu Heavy Rain

On June 8th and 9th, light to moderate rain is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. On June 10th, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely in some coastal areas and a few interior areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is also possible in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, and Cuddalore districts.

Tamil Nadu Rain News

On June 11th, widespread light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected in coastal Tamil Nadu, a few interior areas, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely in Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and Nagapattinam districts, while heavy rain is possible in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Pudukkottai districts.

TN Heavy Rain

On June 12th, widespread light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely in Chengalpattu, Villupuram, and Cuddalore districts, while heavy rain is possible in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram districts.

Heavy Rain Alert

On June 13th, widespread light to moderate rain is expected in south Tamil Nadu, a few places in north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is also likely in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari districts.

