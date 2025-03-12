Tamil Nadu rains to begin tonight! Weatherman Pradeep John shares key update

Read Full Gallery

While Tamil Nadu has been suffering from heat for the past few days, it is now raining widely. In this situation, Tamil Nadu Weatherman Pradeep John has given important information about the rain.

Tamil Nadu has been scorching with heat for the past few days. Especially in some districts, the heat exceeded 100 degrees. Due to this, the public was afraid to go out during the day. Meanwhile, various parts of Tamil Nadu have been experiencing widespread rain for the past two days, resulting in a cool environment. In the last 24 hours, Kallakurichi recorded 12 cm, Ramanathapuram 8 cm, Tiruvarur 7 cm, Coonoor 6 cm, and Nagai 6 cm of rain.

Regarding this, the Chennai Meteorological Center said: Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur in a few places in southern Tamil Nadu, one or two places in northern Tamil Nadu, and in Puduvai and Karaikal areas. Heavy rain is likely to occur in one or two places in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi districts.

Similarly, the sky is likely to be partly cloudy today. The Meteorological Department has informed that there is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning in some parts of the city. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 33° Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 26° Celsius. Meanwhile, Pradeep John has said that the rain is likely to decrease in most parts of Tamil Nadu from tonight.

Regarding this, Tamil Nadu Weatherman Pradeep John has posted on X: Rain is expected in Kongu Mandalam and Central Tamil Nadu today. Rain is likely to decrease in most parts of Tamil Nadu from the night.

Good rain has fallen widely in Tamil Nadu and Chennai. He said that it will rain in the interior districts of Tamil Nadu today, and there will be no rain in Chennai (KTCC) today.

