Tamil Nadu Rain ALERT: Coastal districts to witness downpours as low pressure forms in Bay of Bengal

The Meteorological Department has announced that Tamil Nadu is likely to experience more rain due to the possible formation of a low-pressure area in the southwest Bay of Bengal.

article_image1
Heavy Rain Returns

Heavy rain resumes

With the northeast monsoon intensifying in Tamil Nadu, a cyclone impacted over 10 districts last week. Now, another round of rain is expected. The Chennai Meteorological Department announced an atmospheric lower-level circulation over the equatorial Indian Ocean and the adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. This may lead to a low-pressure area forming in the central parts of the south Bay of Bengal on December 7.

article_image2

Low Pressure Area Forms

Low-pressure center forming

This system is expected to move west-northwest and towards the Sri Lanka-Tamil Nadu coast in the southwest Bay of Bengal around December 12. Light to moderate rain is predicted in coastal Tamil Nadu, a few places in interior Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry and Karaikal on 11-12-2024.

article_image3

Heavy Rain in 9 Districts

Heavy rain in 9 districts

On December 12, light to moderate rain is likely in many places in coastal Tamil Nadu, a few places in interior Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry and Karaikal. Heavy rain is also possible in Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, and Ramanathapuram districts, as well as Puducherry and Karaikal.

article_image4

Chennai Weather Forecast

Chennai Weather Forecast:

Partly cloudy skies are expected for the next 24 hours. Light fog is possible in some areas early in the morning. Light/moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely in some areas during the evening/night. The maximum temperature will be around 31-32°C, and the minimum temperature will be around 25°C.

article_image5

Fishermen Warning

Fishermen Warning:

Gale winds with speeds of 35-45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph, are likely in the southern parts of the southeast Bay of Bengal on Saturday. Similar conditions are expected on 08-12-2024 in the southern parts of the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, and on 09-12-2024 in the central parts of the south Bay of Bengal.

