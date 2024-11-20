Tamil Nadu heavy rain ALERT: Districts forecast, Chennai weather update

Several southern districts of Tamil Nadu will experience rainfall today, while a few northern districts will see isolated showers. The Meteorological Department has predicted the possibility of heavy rainfall in coastal districts starting from the 23rd.

Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 7:20 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 7:20 PM IST

The Meteorological Department has released details of the districts in Tamil Nadu that will receive rain today and the date from which heavy rain is expected.

A lower-level atmospheric circulation prevails over the Comorin Sea and adjoining areas. A lower-level atmospheric circulation also prevails over the southeast Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast. An upper-level atmospheric circulation is likely to form over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining areas tomorrow. As a result, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal around the 23rd. This is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal in the subsequent two days.

Today, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely at a few places in south Tamil Nadu, one or two places in north Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry and Karaikal. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely in Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari districts, and Karaikal, while heavy rain is likely at one or two places in Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, and Tenkasi districts.

Tomorrow, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely at one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. On the 22nd, light to moderate rain is likely at one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Similarly, on the 23rd and 24th, light to moderate rain is likely at a few places in south Tamil Nadu, one or two places in north Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry and Karaikal. On the 25th, light to moderate rain is likely at many places in coastal Tamil Nadu, a few places in interior Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry and Karaikal. Heavy rain is likely at one or two places in Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram districts, and Karaikal.

On the 26th, light to moderate rain is likely at many places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely in Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai districts, and Karaikal, while heavy rain is likely at one or two places in Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Trichy, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari districts, and Puducherry.

The sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy for the next 48 hours in Chennai and its suburbs. Mist is likely in some areas of the city in the early morning. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 31-32°C and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 25-26°C.

