Tamil Nadu govt tightens leave rules for school teachers: All you need to know

New regulations have been introduced for teachers taking leave in Tamil Nadu. This information has been released in a press release issued by the Coimbatore Municipal Corporation Education Office.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 7, 2024, 10:49 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 7, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

Education Management Info System

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department maintains information on school students online through the Education Management Information System (EMIS).

article_image2

Kalanjiyam App

Similarly, the 'Kalanjiyam' app has been created to simplify the process of government employees and teachers receiving their work benefits. This app includes details such as leave, surrender leave, pay slip downloads, PF, etc.

article_image3

School Teacher

In a press release, the Coimbatore Municipal Corporation Education Office stated that all headmasters and teachers (except those appointed through the School Management Committee) must obtain prior permission from the Commissioner before taking leave.

article_image4

Casual and restricted leave requests should be submitted in advance through the "CCMC ALL SCHOOLS TEACHERS WhatsApp" group and approved by the Commissioner. Other leaves require direct permission from the Commissioner.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Signs of abuse found on newlywed woman Induja body during Tahsildar-led examination anr

Kerala: Signs of abuse found on newlywed woman Induja's body during Tahsildar-led examination; Report

Kochi Smart City project row: Documents reveal kerala govt lapses; No deadline for project completion in contract anr

Kochi Smart City project row: Documents reveal govt lapses; No deadline for project completion in contract

Bihar Lathi-charge on protestors in Patna as BPSC aspirants demand fair exam format AJR

Bihar: Lathi-charge on protestors in Patna as BPSC aspirants demand fair exam format

Outrage in Madhya Pradesh: 3 children beaten, forced to chant religious slogans in Ratlam [WATCH] anr

Outrage in Madhya Pradesh: 3 children beaten, forced to chant religious slogans in Ratlam [WATCH]

India advises citizens to avoid travel to Syria amid ongoing violence, issues emergency helpline number snt

India advises citizens to avoid travel to Syria amid ongoing violence, issues emergency helpline number

Recent Stories

Kerala: Signs of abuse found on newlywed woman Induja body during Tahsildar-led examination anr

Kerala: Signs of abuse found on newlywed woman Induja's body during Tahsildar-led examination; Report

Who is Dolly Jain, the famous saree drape artist? Bollywood and Nita Ambani favourite gcw

Who is Dolly Jain, the famous saree drape artist?

5 morning habits Samantha Ruth Prabhu swears by for positive change gcw

5 morning habits Samantha swears by for positive change

Kochi Smart City project row: Documents reveal kerala govt lapses; No deadline for project completion in contract anr

Kochi Smart City project row: Documents reveal govt lapses; No deadline for project completion in contract

Mahindra Bolero clearance sale! You get upto Rs 1.20 lakh discount gcw

Mahindra Bolero clearance sale! You get upto Rs 1.20 lakh discount

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon