Tamil Nadu govt tightens leave rules for school teachers: All you need to know

New regulations have been introduced for teachers taking leave in Tamil Nadu. This information has been released in a press release issued by the Coimbatore Municipal Corporation Education Office.

Education Management Info System

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department maintains information on school students online through the Education Management Information System (EMIS).

Kalanjiyam App

Similarly, the 'Kalanjiyam' app has been created to simplify the process of government employees and teachers receiving their work benefits. This app includes details such as leave, surrender leave, pay slip downloads, PF, etc.

School Teacher

In a press release, the Coimbatore Municipal Corporation Education Office stated that all headmasters and teachers (except those appointed through the School Management Committee) must obtain prior permission from the Commissioner before taking leave.

Casual and restricted leave requests should be submitted in advance through the "CCMC ALL SCHOOLS TEACHERS WhatsApp" group and approved by the Commissioner. Other leaves require direct permission from the Commissioner.

