Tamil Nadu faces price hike: Tomatoes, onions, other vegetables hit Rs 70/kg

Vegetable prices, especially for tomatoes and onions, have increased significantly in Tamil Nadu following Cyclone Fengal. Tomatoes are selling for up to Rs 70 per kg, and onions for up to Rs 70 per kg, impacting household consumption.

Tomato and onion are essential ingredients. Cyclone Fengal has severely impacted vegetable production, including tomatoes. Tomato crops have been damaged by the rain, impacting yield and leading to a price increase of over 100% in a week.

Tomato, Onion Prices in TN

Tomatoes are selling for Rs 80/kg in Salem. Onion prices are also high, at Rs 60-70/kg. Onion prices are expected to decrease soon. Due to rising prices, consumers are buying less tomatoes and onions, impacting their usage in cooking.

Vegetable Prices

Koyambedu market prices for various vegetables including onions, tomatoes, green chilies, beetroot, potatoes, and more. Prices for bitter gourd, cabbage, beans, bottle gourd, carrots, and cauliflower at Koyambedu market.

Vegetable Price Increase

Prices for ginger, beans, eggplant, drumsticks, cluster beans, okra, radish, ridge gourd, and snake gourd.

