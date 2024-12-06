Tamil Nadu faces price hike: Tomatoes, onions, other vegetables hit Rs 70/kg

Vegetable prices, especially for tomatoes and onions, have increased significantly in Tamil Nadu following Cyclone Fengal. Tomatoes are selling for up to Rs 70 per kg, and onions for up to Rs 70 per kg, impacting household consumption.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 8:52 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 8:52 AM IST

Tomato and onion are essential ingredients. Cyclone Fengal has severely impacted vegetable production, including tomatoes. Tomato crops have been damaged by the rain, impacting yield and leading to a price increase of over 100% in a week.

article_image2

Tomato, Onion Prices in TN

Tomatoes are selling for Rs 80/kg in Salem. Onion prices are also high, at Rs 60-70/kg. Onion prices are expected to decrease soon. Due to rising prices, consumers are buying less tomatoes and onions, impacting their usage in cooking.

article_image3

Vegetable Prices

Koyambedu market prices for various vegetables including onions, tomatoes, green chilies, beetroot, potatoes, and more. Prices for bitter gourd, cabbage, beans, bottle gourd, carrots, and cauliflower at Koyambedu market.

article_image4

Vegetable Price Increase

Prices for ginger, beans, eggplant, drumsticks, cluster beans, okra, radish, ridge gourd, and snake gourd.

