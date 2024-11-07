Swami Vivekananda Scholarship for West Bengal students: Know eligibility, benefits and more

Rs 18,000 will be credited to your account! Who is eligible and how to avail this benefit? This report discusses the details of the scheme, including the application process.

The West Bengal government, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has implemented various public welfare schemes. These include Lakshmir Bhandar, Krishak Bandhu, Kanyashree, Rupashree, and many others.

Both men and women benefit from these schemes. The West Bengal government has also introduced specific scholarship schemes for students.

Through these schemes, students in the state receive can Rs 18,000. This report details who is eligible for these benefits.

This report explains how to avail the benefits, the amount offered, the application process, and the eligibility criteria.

Students in the state often face financial difficulties while pursuing their education. To address this, the state government has launched the Swami Vivekananda Scholarship.

Under this scheme, students will receive Rs 18,000 in their bank accounts. The application period for the 2024 Swami Vivekananda Scholarship has already ended.

Sources suggest that a new portal for the Swami Vivekananda Scholarship will be launched soon, allowing students to apply easily from home.

There are certain eligibility criteria to apply for this scheme. Let's take a look at these conditions.

To apply for the Swami Vivekananda Scholarship, students must have passed their secondary examination from a recognized institution with at least 60% marks.

Not only secondary school graduates, but also higher secondary and undergraduate students can apply for the Swami Vivekananda Scholarship.

