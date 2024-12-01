Supreme Court to hear DA case on January 7: State employees may receive cause list on January 2

The year is ending, but the DA case remains unresolved. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the dearness allowance case for West Bengal government employees on January 7.

DA case in Supreme Court on January 7

As things stand, the DA case is likely to be heard in the Supreme Court on January 7, the first week of the new year. If the hearing takes place on January 7, it will be the 14th hearing of the West Bengal government employees' DA case.

DA case after 6 months

The DA case of the state government employees is going to be heard in the Supreme Court after almost 6 months, which makes the employees optimistic.

Information on Cause List

Malay Mukhopadhyay, General Secretary of the Confederation of State Government Employees, said they will not receive the cause list of the case immediately.

When will the Cause List be available?

Malay Mukhopadhyay stated that the cause list is usually available a few days before the hearing. He said they might receive it on January 2.

What is a Cause List?

A cause list is a digital case management system containing case information, documents, case type, filing date, and number. It also indicates which cases will be heard in court and when. It acts as a to-do list for judges and lawyers.

Judges for DA Case

Justices Rishikesh Roy and S. Bhatti will hear the DA case in the Supreme Court. The cause list will inform the plaintiffs and defendants about the hearing schedule.

Type of Case

State government employees have stated that the case is classified as non-miscellaneous. The DA case for state government employees has been ongoing in the Supreme Court since 2022, with multiple postponements. The last hearing was in July, when the court stated the need for a detailed hearing.

Victory in Calcutta High Court

State government employees won the DA case in Calcutta High Court, which directed the state government to pay the DA. The state government challenged this ruling in the Supreme Court.

