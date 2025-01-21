School Holidays: January breaks extended in THIS state, minority schools get special holiday; Check
School holidays have been extended in January, providing more breaks for students. Additionally, minority schools will observe a special holiday. Check out the full details here.
School holidays in January
Sankranti holidays have ended in Telugu states. Schools reopened last Saturday in Telangana and Monday in Andhra Pradesh. Students enjoyed the festivities, flying kites, creating colorful rangolis, savoring traditional dishes, and witnessing events like Gangireddu and cockfights.
Students have returned to their schools and cities. Hyderabad, which seemed empty for a week, is bustling again with school buses and students. They reminisce about Sankranti while anticipating the next break.
More holidays are coming this January. Minority educational institutions in Telangana will have an extra holiday. Let's find out more about these holidays.
Upcoming school holidays
More School Holidays This Month:
The Telangana government declared a five-day Sankranti holiday, which extended to nine days with weekends. March and April are exam months, adding to student stress. Holidays offer a much-needed respite.
Republic Day on January 26 falls on a Sunday. While it's already a holiday, hostel students and 10th graders get a break from special classes. After a single school day on Monday, minority students have a holiday on Tuesday, January 28, for Shab-e-Meraj. This is the last holiday in January. February also has several school holidays.
2025 Holidays for Telangana Students:
The Telangana government has released the 2025 holiday list, including 27 general and 23 optional holidays, from New Year's Day to Boxing Day. Sankranti and Dussehra have the most holidays. With Sankranti over, the next long break is Dussehra, with summer holidays in between.