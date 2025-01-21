School Holidays: January breaks extended in THIS state, minority schools get special holiday; Check

School holidays have been extended in January, providing more breaks for students. Additionally, minority schools will observe a special holiday. Check out the full details here.

School holidays in January

Sankranti holidays have ended in Telugu states. Schools reopened last Saturday in Telangana and Monday in Andhra Pradesh. Students enjoyed the festivities, flying kites, creating colorful rangolis, savoring traditional dishes, and witnessing events like Gangireddu and cockfights.

Students have returned to their schools and cities. Hyderabad, which seemed empty for a week, is bustling again with school buses and students. They reminisce about Sankranti while anticipating the next break.

More holidays are coming this January. Minority educational institutions in Telangana will have an extra holiday. Let's find out more about these holidays.