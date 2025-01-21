School Holidays: January breaks extended in THIS state, minority schools get special holiday; Check

School holidays have been extended in January, providing more breaks for students. Additionally, minority schools will observe a special holiday. Check out the full details here.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 2:42 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 2:42 PM IST

School holidays in January

Sankranti holidays have ended in Telugu states. Schools reopened last Saturday in Telangana and Monday in Andhra Pradesh. Students enjoyed the festivities, flying kites, creating colorful rangolis, savoring traditional dishes, and witnessing events like Gangireddu and cockfights.

Students have returned to their schools and cities. Hyderabad, which seemed empty for a week, is bustling again with school buses and students. They reminisce about Sankranti while anticipating the next break.

More holidays are coming this January. Minority educational institutions in Telangana will have an extra holiday. Let's find out more about these holidays.

article_image2

Upcoming school holidays

More School Holidays This Month:

The Telangana government declared a five-day Sankranti holiday, which extended to nine days with weekends. March and April are exam months, adding to student stress. Holidays offer a much-needed respite.

Republic Day on January 26 falls on a Sunday. While it's already a holiday, hostel students and 10th graders get a break from special classes. After a single school day on Monday, minority students have a holiday on Tuesday, January 28, for Shab-e-Meraj. This is the last holiday in January. February also has several school holidays.

article_image3

2025 Holidays for Telangana Students:

The Telangana government has released the 2025 holiday list, including 27 general and 23 optional holidays, from New Year's Day to Boxing Day. Sankranti and Dussehra have the most holidays. With Sankranti over, the next long break is Dussehra, with summer holidays in between.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Gautam Adani offers 'seva' at ISKCON camp at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj (WATCH) shk

Gautam Adani offers 'seva' at ISKCON camp at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj (WATCH)

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker made multiple calls to Bangladesh, got SIM using fake Aadhar card in Bengal reports anr

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker made multiple calls to Bangladesh, got SIM using fake Aadhar card in Bengal

Chennai man sets himself on fire outside RK Nagar police station, suffers 90% burns (WATCH) vkp

Chennai man sets himself on fire outside RK Nagar police station, suffers 90% burns (WATCH)

'Ravan came as golden deer & kidnapped Maa Sita': Arvind Kejriwal draws flak over Ramayana misquote (WATCH) shk

'Ravan came as golden deer & kidnapped Maa Sita': Arvind Kejriwal draws flak over Ramayana misquote (WATCH)

Karnataka govt temporarily revokes actor Darshan's gun license amid life threats vkp

Karnataka govt temporarily revokes actor Darshan's gun license amid life threats

Recent Stories

Gautam Adani offers 'seva' at ISKCON camp at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj (WATCH) shk

Gautam Adani offers 'seva' at ISKCON camp at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj (WATCH)

Urvashi Rautela surpasses Virat Kohli in popularity post-Dakoo Maharaj? NTI

Urvashi Rautela beats Virat Kohli in popularity post-Dakoo Maharaj?

Republic Day 2025: Bengaluru's Lalbagh Flower show mesmerizes visitors with stunning visuals (PHOTOS) vkp

Republic Day 2025: Bengaluru's Lalbagh Flower show mesmerizes visitors with stunning visuals (PHOTOS)

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker made multiple calls to Bangladesh, got SIM using fake Aadhar card in Bengal reports anr

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker made multiple calls to Bangladesh, got SIM using fake Aadhar card in Bengal

Ishan Kishan's alleged gf Aditi Hundia Net Worth: Check assets HERE ATG

Ishan Kishan's alleged gf Aditi Hundia Net Worth: Check assets HERE

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup Coach Ashwani Sharma on Birmingham 2027 Edition, 'Gold' Win for Potential Olympics

Kho Kho World Cup Coach Ashwani Sharma on Birmingham 2027 Edition, 'Gold' Win for Potential Olympics

Video Icon
Palestinian Women and Children Reunite with Families After Israel Hamas Ceasefire | WATCH

Palestinian Women and Children Reunite with Families After Israel Hamas Ceasefire | WATCH

Video Icon
Rajasthan's First International Kho Kho Champion Nirmala Bhati EXCLUSIVE | WATCH

Rajasthan's First International Kho Kho Champion Nirmala Bhati EXCLUSIVE | WATCH

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sharon Raj Murder Case: How Greeshma's Love Turned 'Poisonous'?

Kerala Pulse | Sharon Raj Murder Case: How Greeshma's Love Turned 'Poisonous'?

Video Icon
Chaleya to Morni, Top 10 Trending Indian Songs on INSTAGRAM for Music Lovers

Chaleya to Morni, Top 10 Trending Indian Songs on INSTAGRAM for Music Lovers

Video Icon