Salary to be paid in installments from NEXT month: Why Nabanna made sudden decision

Salary to be paid in installments from next month! Why did Nabanna suddenly take such a decision? Government employees are apprehensive.

State government agrees to central DA rate. Government employees' protests finally succeed. The center agrees to increase the allowance.

Overall, the allowance in the state has increased by 3%. State government employees have been in a celebratory mood for a long time.

Not only that, Nabanna has given another piece of good news along with the DA. The state has said that all outstanding DA will be cleared.

It is learned that all outstanding DA will be cleared in four installments. This installment money will be credited from December. This outstanding money will be credited in installments along with the salary.

State government employees used to get DA at the rate of 50% under the Seventh Pay Commission. This time the allowance increased by another 3%. In total, the DA stood at 53%. This allowance will be effective from July 2024.

On the other hand, the state government has announced to pay the DA money for July, August, September, and October in four installments as arrears.

