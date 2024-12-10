Salary to be paid in installments from NEXT month: Why Nabanna made sudden decision

Salary to be paid in installments from next month! Why did Nabanna suddenly take such a decision? Government employees are apprehensive.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 10, 2024, 11:35 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 10, 2024, 11:35 AM IST

State government agrees to central DA rate. Government employees' protests finally succeed. The center agrees to increase the allowance.

article_image2

Overall, the allowance in the state has increased by 3%. State government employees have been in a celebratory mood for a long time.

article_image3

Not only that, Nabanna has given another piece of good news along with the DA. The state has said that all outstanding DA will be cleared.

article_image4

It is learned that all outstanding DA will be cleared in four installments. This installment money will be credited from December. This outstanding money will be credited in installments along with the salary.

article_image5

State government employees used to get DA at the rate of 50% under the Seventh Pay Commission. This time the allowance increased by another 3%. In total, the DA stood at 53%. This allowance will be effective from July 2024.

article_image6

On the other hand, the state government has announced to pay the DA money for July, August, September, and October in four installments as arrears.

UP SHOCKER! Woman dies after doctors leave sponge inside body during hysterectomy; DM orders probe shk

'When you work 70 hours...': Netizens roast Narayana Murthy over Rs 50 crore lavish Bengaluru apartment vkp

Kerala: 65-year-old woman allegedly murdered in Pothencode; suspect arrested anr

Outgoing RBI chief Shaktikanta Das thanks Modi government, finance ministry for collaboration AJR

Who is Rishi Parti, the business tycoon who bought most expensive penthouse in Gurugram for Rs 190 crore? gcw

UP SHOCKER! Woman dies after doctors leave sponge inside body during hysterectomy; DM orders probe shk

Vivo T3x to Realme Narzo 70 Turbo Upgrade NOW! 5 best smartphones below Rs 15,000 to buy before 2024 ends gcw

Actor Dharmendra faces legal trouble: Summoned in Garam Dharam Dhaba cheating case; Read on NTI

'When you work 70 hours...': Netizens roast Narayana Murthy over Rs 50 crore lavish Bengaluru apartment vkp

Kerala: 65-year-old woman allegedly murdered in Pothencode; suspect arrested anr

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

