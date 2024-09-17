RG Kar Case Update: Supreme Court questions Kapil Sibal about autopsy report; here's what he said

The Supreme Court again raised questions about the autopsy report of the victim in the hearing of the petition in the RG Kar case. State lawyer Kapil Sibal answered the court's questions

Hearing of RG Kar Case

The Supreme Court heard the RG Kar case on Tuesday. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra heard the petition.

Controversy Over Chargesheet

In the previous hearing, the Supreme Court had raised questions about the autopsy report of the victim. The state could not submit the report to the apex court.

State Lawyer's Statement

In the previous hearing, the state's lawyer Kapil Sibal told the Supreme Court that the autopsy report was not currently with him. However, it was submitted to the High Court.

Kapil Sibal's Statement Today: Kapil Sibal backtracked on the issue of the report in the Supreme Court.

Admission of Mistake

This time, Kapil Sibal admitted his mistake in the Supreme Court on the issue of the report. He also said that an affidavit has been submitted.

Court Disappointed

The Supreme Court expressed its disappointment over the issue of the report. The Chief Justice said, 'We don't want an explanation.'

Controversy Over RG Kar Case

There were questions about several issues, starting from the recovery of the body of the young doctor, the autopsy, and the submission of the report to the High Court.

Report Issue

The Supreme Court raised the issue of the report in the previous hearing. The Supreme Court had said that the correct information would not be available without the report.

Report Issue

In the hearing today, the Supreme Court raised the issue of the report. The court wanted to know where the autopsy report was.

Kapil Sibal Responds

Kapil Sibal clearly admitted his mistake. He said that the autopsy report has been discontinued since 1997. The report was not submitted to the High Court. However, as per the new rules, the autopsy report and related information, details of the items recovered from the country have been given to the court.

