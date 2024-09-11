Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rekha Jhunjhunwala: Exploring lifestyle, investments and net worth of India's second richest woman

    This article delves into the life of India's second richest woman Rekha Jhunjhunwala, exploring her net worth, luxurious lifestyle, and notable investments.

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 8:11 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 8:11 PM IST

    Rekha Jhunjhunwala

    Rekha Jhunjhunwala is India's second richest woman, boasting a net worth of Rs 72,814 crore. This article delves into her luxurious lifestyle, assets, and unique investments. One of her prized possessions is a luxurious sea-facing residence located on Malabar Hill's prestigious Ridge Road. This 14-storey mansion, previously known as Ridgeway Apartments, was acquired by Rekha's late husband, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, between 2013 and 2017 for a staggering Rs 370 crore.

    article_image2

    Rekha Jhunjhunwala's luxurious residence

    Spanning 70,000 square feet, this property is nestled in one of Mumbai's most exclusive neighborhoods. In addition to this 14-storey luxury residence, she owns nine apartments worth Rs 118 crore. Rekha Jhunjhunwala was born on September 12, 1963. After pursuing her graduation from the University of Mumbai, she married Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in 1987. Their journey to success began after Rakesh established himself as a prominent stock investor.

    article_image3

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

    Rekha and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala have three children: Nishtha, Aryaman, and Aryaveer. Known for his trading acumen, Rakesh was often referred to as India's Warren Buffett. His investment prowess led to substantial wealth accumulation. Rekha Jhunjhunwala's real estate portfolio reflects her stature and taste. Apart from the prized villa, she made headlines in 2023 by acquiring five commercial office spaces in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Chandivali in Andheri East for Rs 739 crore.

    article_image4

    Investment portfolio

    These properties, totaling 1.94 lakh square feet, significantly contribute to her investment portfolio. Rekha Jhunjhunwala's stock portfolio, currently valued at Rs 37,831 crore, is a testament to her financial acumen. Rekha's investments generate substantial returns, with dividend income reaching Rs 224 crore in the fourth quarter.

    article_image5

    Rekha Jhunjhunwala

    Major contributors to her dividend income include Titan Company (Rs 52.23 crore), Canara Bank (Rs 42.37 crore), Vellore Estate (Rs 27.50 crore), NCC (Rs 17.24 crore), and Tata Motors (Rs 12.84 crore). Additionally, she earned Rs 72.49 crore through shares in CRISIL, Escorts Kubota, Fortis Healthcare, Geojit Financial Services, and Federal Bank.

