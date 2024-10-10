Ratan Tata passes away: Understanding the Parsi tradition of last rites; details of rituals here

Ratan Tata's last rites will be performed according to Parsi traditions, which involve unique practices like the use of Towers of Silence ('Dakhma') where bodies are exposed to the elements and scavenging birds. However, modern adaptations like solar concentrators and electric cremation are also becoming more common.

Ratan Tata, the 86-year-old industry titan and the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group, died at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday. He will be given a state funeral by the Maharashtra government and being a Parsi, his last rites will be conducted according to the rituals followed by the community. Unlike Muslims and Hindus, Parsis do not bury or cremate their loved ones; instead, they view a human corpse as a gift from nature that must be returned. Cremation or burial would pollute the fire, air, and water, according to Zoroastrian beliefs.

The body is prepared for the funeral ceremonies in the early morning hours. The Nassesalars, specialized pallbearers in charge of caring for the remains, bathe the body and outfit it in traditional Parsi garb. An 'sudreh' (cotton vest) and 'kusti' (holy rope worn around the waist) are then used to cover the body in a white shroud.

The Parsi priests offer prayers and blessings before the body is transported to its last resting place. The purpose of these rites is to facilitate the deceased's soul's peaceful passage into the afterlife. To pay their respects and take part in these prayers, the family and close relatives get together. The body would often be brought to the Tower of Silence, also known as the "Dakhma," a building created especially for Parsi funerals. The body is positioned on top of the 'Dakhma', where it is exposed to the weather and vultures and other scavenging birds.

The 'Dokhmenashini' method guarantees that the body is returned to nature without contaminating the fire, earth, and water, which are considered sacred elements. The bones finally fall into a central well inside the tower, where they undergo more decomposition, after the vultures have eaten the flesh.

However, funeral arrangements could include contemporary modifications in light of the present practical and environmental issues as well as the vulture population fall. Solar concentrators are utilized in some metropolitan areas to speed up the decomposition process. As an alternative, some Parsi families now choose electric cremation since it is seen to be more eco-friendly and practical. Ratan Tata was a member of the Parsi community, who oppose both cremation and burial. However, according to reports, industrialist's last rites will not be performed in accordance with Parsi customs. Instead, his remains will be transported to an electric crematorium in Worli, where last rites will be performed following a 45-minute prayer session.

The Maharashtra government announced that Ratan Tata will be accorded a state funeral, reflecting his significant contributions to the nation. His body has been kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai's Nariman Point for the people to pay their respects before the final rites are performed. At 3.30 pm, Ratan Tata's body will be taken to the Worli crematorium for last rites.

