    Radha Vembu: Know the story of Chennai's richest female billionaire

    Radha Vembu, co-founder and CEO of Zoho Corporation, boasts a net worth of Rs. 47,500 crore, making her Chennai's wealthiest female billionaire. Her journey from an IIT graduate to a software industry leader exemplifies innovation and perseverance.

    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 4:36 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 4:36 PM IST

    In 2024, India witnessed a significant increase in its billionaire count. The number of ultra-wealthy individuals this year has risen to 334, nearly 75 more than the previous year. This growth underscores the country's robust entrepreneurial spirit and economic dynamism, placing cities like Mumbai and Chennai prominently on the global wealth map.

    This article delves into the remarkable journey of Radha Vembu, one of India's wealthiest women and Chennai's richest female billionaire. A pioneer in the software industry, Radha Vembu stands tall with her immense wealth. Holding the title of Chennai's wealthiest female billionaire, Radha Vembu boasts a total net worth of Rs. 47,500 crore.

    Early Life and Education

    Radha Vembu was born on December 24, 1972, in Chennai. She completed her schooling at the prestigious National Higher Secondary School in Chennai. She then pursued a degree in Industrial Management from IIT Madras, graduating in 1997.

    The Rise of Zoho Corporation

    Radha Vembu, along with her brother Sridhar Vembu, founded AdventNet in 1996. This company has now transformed into the leading organization known as Zoho. This endeavor took shape while Radha was pursuing higher education. Radha Vembu's early entrepreneurial spirit and foresight in the burgeoning software industry exemplify her vision.

    Headquartered in Chennai, Zoho Corporation has emerged as a global leader in software solutions, with its revenue estimated at Rs. 8,703 crore.

    Professional Achievements

    Currently, Radha Vembu serves not only as the co-founder of Zoho but also as the company's Chief Executive Officer. Her leadership has been instrumental in steering the company through rapid growth, expanding its global footprint, and solidifying its position in cloud-based software solutions.

    Beyond Zoho, Radha Vembu holds directorships in Highland Valley Corporation Pvt Ltd, a real estate firm, and Janaki Hi-Tech Agro Pvt Ltd, a non-governmental agricultural organization. Radha Vembu's success in the industry underscores the evolving trend of women breaking barriers in India's traditionally male-dominated business sector.

    The 2024 Hurun India Rich List features several influential female entrepreneurs, including Falguni Nayar of Nykaa and Jayshree Ullal of Arista Networks, each with a net worth of Rs. 32,000 crore.

    As India continues to nurture its entrepreneurial ecosystem, individuals like Radha Vembu continue to inspire future generations with their vision, determination, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

    Her journey from an IIT graduate to reaching the pinnacle of the software industry exemplifies the transformative power of innovation and perseverance in creating lasting business success.

    Radha Vembu's success story stands as a testament to Chennai's significance in the global business landscape. It serves as a beacon of hope for aspiring entrepreneurs across the nation. Her entrepreneurial journey leaves an indelible mark on India's economic narrative, paving the way for future generations of innovators and leaders. 

