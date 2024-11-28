Post Office Recurring Deposit: Turn Rs 15,000 Into Rs 10.71 lakh in 5 years; check details

Invest Rs 15,000 in the Post Office Recurring Deposit scheme and earn up to Rs 10.71 lakh. This scheme is suitable for those who want to save small amounts and earn guaranteed returns.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 11:29 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 11:29 AM IST

Post Office Recurring Deposit Scheme

Individuals can open single or joint accounts. Parents/guardians can open accounts for children under 10. Minimum monthly deposit: Rs 100. No maximum limit. Maturity: 5 years, extendable by 5 more. Early closure after 3 years.

article_image2

Recurring Deposit Account

Loans up to 50% of the balance are available after 12 deposits. Returns on monthly investments of Rs 5,000, Rs 10,000, and Rs 15,000 over five years (60 months). Rs 10,000 monthly investment for 5 years yields Rs 7,13,659. Rs 15,000 monthly yields Rs 10,70,492.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: 4-member gang attacks gold merchant, robbed at knifepoint in Koduvally; Rs 1 point 25 crore gold stolen anr

Kerala: 4-member gang attacks gold merchant, robbed at knifepoint in Koduvally; loots gold worth Rs 1.25 cr

Explosion rocks Delhi's Prashant Vihar area near PVR; no injuries, property damaged dmn

Explosion rocks Delhi's Prashant Vihar area near PVR; no injuries, property damaged

Plan to kill PM Modi': Mumbai Police investigates threat call, 34-year-old woman arrested AJR

'Plan to kill PM Modi': Mumbai Police investigates threat call, 34-year-old woman arrested

Bangladesh unrest: CM Mamata Banerjee backs ISKCON's cause, says 'we don't want any religion harmed' AJR

Bangladesh unrest: CM Mamata Banerjee backs ISKCON's cause, says 'we don't want any religion harmed'

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan backs Bangladesh's Yunus on charges against Hasina amid outrage over rising Hindu atrocities snt

ICC prosecutor backs Bangladesh's Yunus on charges against Hasina amid outrage over rising Hindu atrocities

Recent Stories

Dearness Allowance dispute in Supreme Court may end soon, just three hearings away AJR

Dearness Allowance dispute in Supreme Court may end soon, just three hearings away

Kerala: 4-member gang attacks gold merchant, robbed at knifepoint in Koduvally; Rs 1 point 25 crore gold stolen anr

Kerala: 4-member gang attacks gold merchant, robbed at knifepoint in Koduvally; loots gold worth Rs 1.25 cr

Explosion rocks Delhi's Prashant Vihar area near PVR; no injuries, property damaged dmn

Explosion rocks Delhi's Prashant Vihar area near PVR; no injuries, property damaged

BREAKING China suspends top military official Miao Hua amid corruption probe, under investigation snt

BREAKING: China suspends top military official Miao Hua amid corruption probe, under investigation

Indias first subscription TV Door launched Access 24 apps 300 channels and more for Rs 799/month vkp

India's first subscription TV 'Door' launched: Access 24 apps, 300 channels and more for Rs 799/month

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon