Poorest CM in India? ADR report highlights Mamata Banerjee's modest wealth

Mamata Banerjee is the poorest Chief Minister in India. Her assets are minimal, reflecting her simple lifestyle. Here's a look at the Trinamool leader's assets.

 

Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 31, 2024, 5:36 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 31, 2024, 5:36 PM IST

ADR Report

The recently published ADR report reveals the richest and poorest Chief Ministers in India. West Bengal's CM, Mamata Banerjee, is at the bottom of the list.

30 Chief Ministers

On Monday, the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) released the asset details of 30 Chief Ministers. Mamata Banerjee ranks last.

Richest Chief Minister

According to the 2024 report, Chandrababu Naidu is India's richest CM with assets worth Rs 931 crore. The average asset value of all Chief Ministers in India is Rs 1,630 crore.

Crorepati Chief Ministers

As per the ADR report, 28 out of 30 Chief Ministers are crorepatis. The two CMs not on the crorepati list are Mamata Banerjee and Jammu & Kashmir's Omar Abdullah, according to the ADR report.

Omar Abdullah's Assets

Omar Abdullah's assets amount to Rs 55 lakh. Mamata Banerjee's assets are even lower. Mamata Banerjee's assets total only Rs 15,38,029.

Three-Term CM Mamata

Mamata Banerjee, a three-term CM, declared she wouldn't take a salary after assuming office. She receives a token Rs 1 as salary.

Average CM Income

The average asset value of all CMs is Rs 52.59 crore. The per capita income in India is Rs 185,854, while the average CM income is Rs 13,64,310. Prema Khandu is second on the list, followed by Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in third place.

