PM Vishwakarma Yojana: Know how to get a toolkit incentive of Rs 15,000

PM Vishwakarma Yojana Toolkit

Beneficiaries under the PM Vishwakarma Yojana can receive a Rs 15,000 toolkit. Apply online through the official portal to receive the kit at home.

PM Vishwakarma Yojana Benefits

The PM Vishwakarma Yojana provides benefits to artisans from marginalized communities, including free training and certification, followed by a Rs 15,000 toolkit voucher.

PM Vishwakarma Yojana Voucher

Activate the voucher to purchase tools or equipment worth Rs 15,000. You can also order a toolkit through the government's online portal. With a budget of Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,000 crore over five years (2023-2028), the scheme offers Rs 500 stipend for skill training and Rs 1,500 for purchasing modern tools.

PM Vishwakarma Yojana Registration

To apply for the PM Vishwakarma Yojana 2024 online, follow these steps: Open your web browser and visit the official website at https://pmvishwakarma.gov.in/.

Click on the Registration Link to begin the registration process.

Fill in your details to complete the registration process.

Once registered, proceed to the application form section.

Fill in the required information such as your name, skill set, Aadhaar card number, and other details in the provided fields.

Upload the necessary documents as requested.

Review the information provided and submit the application form.

After submission, you will receive a confirmation of your application.

PM Vishwakarma Yojana Toolkit Order

Select the tool type, search for tools relevant to your work, and place your order. The toolkit will be delivered to your home via India Post within 5-10 days.

