PM Vishwakarma Yojana: Know how to get a toolkit incentive of Rs 15,000

Under the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana, beneficiaries can now receive a toolkit incentive worth Rs 15,000. This post explains how.

article_image1
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 11:36 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 11:36 AM IST

PM Vishwakarma Yojana Toolkit

Beneficiaries under the PM Vishwakarma Yojana can receive a Rs 15,000 toolkit. Apply online through the official portal to receive the kit at home.

article_image2

PM Vishwakarma Yojana Benefits

The PM Vishwakarma Yojana provides benefits to artisans from marginalized communities, including free training and certification, followed by a Rs 15,000 toolkit voucher.

article_image3

PM Vishwakarma Yojana Voucher

Activate the voucher to purchase tools or equipment worth Rs 15,000. You can also order a toolkit through the government's online portal. With a budget of Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,000 crore over five years (2023-2028), the scheme offers Rs 500 stipend for skill training and Rs 1,500 for purchasing modern tools.

article_image4

PM Vishwakarma Yojana Registration

To apply for the PM Vishwakarma Yojana 2024 online, follow these steps:

  • Open your web browser and visit the official website at https://pmvishwakarma.gov.in/.
  • Click on the Registration Link to begin the registration process.
  • Fill in your details to complete the registration process.
  • Once registered, proceed to the application form section.
  • Fill in the required information such as your name, skill set, Aadhaar card number, and other details in the provided fields.
  • Upload the necessary documents as requested.
  • Review the information provided and submit the application form.
  • After submission, you will receive a confirmation of your application.
article_image5

PM Vishwakarma Yojana Toolkit Order

Select the tool type, search for tools relevant to your work, and place your order. The toolkit will be delivered to your home via India Post within 5-10 days.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Conspiracy to defame Punjab failed': CM Bhagwant Mann condemns attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal, orders probe shk

BREAKING: 'Conspiracy to defame Punjab failed': CM Mann condemns attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal, orders probe

Devendra Fadnavis to become next Maharashtra CM, visit Governor's House at 3.30pm: Report gcw

Devendra Fadnavis to become next Maharashtra CM, visit Governor's House at 3.30pm: Report

What does 'Tankhaiya' mean? Explaining the Sikh guilty verdict for code violations gcw

What does 'Tankhaiya' mean? Explaining the Sikh guilty verdict for code violations

Bengaluru Airport road metro to be completed by June 2026, says BMRCL vkp

Bengaluru Airport road metro to be completed by June 2026, says BMRCL

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on way to Sambhal, stopped; traffic snarls at UP border gcw

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on way to Sambhal, stopped; traffic snarls at UP border

Recent Stories

'Conspiracy to defame Punjab failed': CM Bhagwant Mann condemns attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal, orders probe shk

BREAKING: 'Conspiracy to defame Punjab failed': CM Mann condemns attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal, orders probe

Sobhita Dhulipala, naga chaitanya wedding: When Sobhita Dhulipala was replaced by a DOG because of her dark complexion; read what happened NEXT RBA

When Sobhita Dhulipala was replaced by a DOG because of her dark complexion; read what happened NEXT

Devendra Fadnavis to become next Maharashtra CM, visit Governor's House at 3.30pm: Report gcw

Devendra Fadnavis to become next Maharashtra CM, visit Governor's House at 3.30pm: Report

Why superstar Rajinikanth never acts in advertisements: Here's the reason revealed NTI

Why superstar Rajinikanth never acts in advertisements: Here's the reason revealed

What does 'Tankhaiya' mean? Explaining the Sikh guilty verdict for code violations gcw

What does 'Tankhaiya' mean? Explaining the Sikh guilty verdict for code violations

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon