PM Narendra Modi's YouTube channel earns THIS every month; Read on

Prime Minister Modi's YouTube channel is generating substantial monthly revenue

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accounts on social media platforms like Facebook and X. Similarly, he has an official YouTube channel named Narendra Modi. This channel was launched on October 26, 2007. The channel broadcasts all events involving Modi, including project launches, government functions he attends, and his interviews

Prime Minister Modi's YouTube channel boasts 26.5 million subscribers. Globally, he is the only political leader with over 20 million subscribers on YouTube. Moreover, the channel generates significant monthly revenue through views and likes

Narendra Modi

According to a vidIQ report, Prime Minister Modi's YouTube channel earns between $189,000 (INR 1,62,49,520.70) and $567,100 (INR 4,87,47,697.38) per month. The channel has uploaded 29,272 videos so far, garnering 6,360,331,183 views

Most videos uploaded on this channel surpass 40,000 views. Due to the high subscriber count and views, Prime Minister Modi's YouTube channel generates substantial revenue. An average of 19 videos are uploaded every week. Prime Minister Modi has 48 million followers on Facebook and 82.7 million followers on Instagram

Following Prime Minister Modi, Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro is the second-highest-ranking world leader in terms of YouTube subscribers, with 6.4 million. This is only a quarter of Modi's subscriber count

Latest Videos