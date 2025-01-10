PM Narendra Modi's YouTube channel earns THIS every month; Read on

Prime Minister Modi's YouTube channel is generating substantial monthly revenue

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 10, 2025, 5:37 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 10, 2025, 5:37 PM IST

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accounts on social media platforms like Facebook and X. Similarly, he has an official YouTube channel named Narendra Modi. This channel was launched on October 26, 2007. The channel broadcasts all events involving Modi, including project launches, government functions he attends, and his interviews

article_image2

Prime Minister Modi's YouTube channel boasts 26.5 million subscribers. Globally, he is the only political leader with over 20 million subscribers on YouTube. Moreover, the channel generates significant monthly revenue through views and likes

article_image3

Narendra Modi

According to a vidIQ report, Prime Minister Modi's YouTube channel earns between $189,000 (INR 1,62,49,520.70) and $567,100 (INR 4,87,47,697.38) per month. The channel has uploaded 29,272 videos so far, garnering 6,360,331,183 views

article_image4

Most videos uploaded on this channel surpass 40,000 views. Due to the high subscriber count and views, Prime Minister Modi's YouTube channel generates substantial revenue. An average of 19 videos are uploaded every week. Prime Minister Modi has 48 million followers on Facebook and 82.7 million followers on Instagram

article_image5

Following Prime Minister Modi, Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro is the second-highest-ranking world leader in terms of YouTube subscribers, with 6.4 million. This is only a quarter of Modi's subscriber count

MahaKumbh 2025: Yogi Adityanath inaugurates 'Kala Kumbh' showcasing 150 years of Kumbh's heritage

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi Adityanath inaugurates UP state pavilion, celebrating cultural and tourism diversity

'Damage control': Congress mocks PM Modi's 'not a God' remark in first-ever podcast with Nikhil Kamath shk

Kerala: Income Tax raid uncovers Rs 380 cr tax evasion and money laundering at Al Muqtadir Jewellery dmn

GST portal crashes ahead of filing deadline: Chaos for taxpayers AJR

Tata Nexon CNG Review: Know price, new features, specifications, engine color and more RBA

Los Angeles Wildfire Devastation: SHOCKING satellite images of Malibu, Altadena and other areas RBA

MahaKumbh 2025: Yogi Adityanath inaugurates 'Kala Kumbh' showcasing 150 years of Kumbh's heritage

Woman removes cleric's turban at Tehran airport, use it as hijab in protest for confronting her dmn

Vishal health update: Know how actor quit smoking and drinking RBA

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

