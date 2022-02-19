  • Facebook
    PM Modi hosts delegation of Afghan Sikh-Hindu leaders in Delhi

    First Published Feb 19, 2022, 12:53 PM IST
    PM Modi met the minority community who have been facing a crisis since the Taliban took over the country in mid-August last year.

    PM Modi hosts delegation of Afghan Sikh-Hindu leaders in Delhi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hosted a delegation of Afghan Sikh-Hindu leaders at his official residence -- 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi. PM Modi met the minority community who have been facing a crisis since the Taliban took over the country in mid-August last year.

    PM Modi hosts delegation of Afghan Sikh-Hindu leaders in Delhi

    The Indian World Forum ahead of the meeting urged PM Modi to extend his help to Sikhs and Hindus fleeing Taliban persecution in Afghanistan regarding several issues.

    PM Modi hosts delegation of Afghan Sikh-Hindu leaders in Delhi

    The Indian World Forum head Puneet Chandhok in a letter highlighted that Afghan Hindus and Sikhs are facing issues related to Indian citizenship and Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI), urgent issuance of e-visa on humanitarian grounds for these communities, establishment of a committee for maintenance and protection of ancient places of worship for both these communities, resettlement of these communities and recruitment of the people belonging to Sikh community is security be discussed with the delegation.

    PM Modi hosts delegation of Afghan Sikh-Hindu leaders in Delhi

    India launched Operation Devi Shakti to evacuate stranded citizens as well as people from minority communities as well as Afghans from Afghanistan when Taliban seized control of the war-torn nation. India evacuated more than 500 people from Afghanistan of which 260 were Indians.

    PM Modi hosts delegation of Afghan Sikh-Hindu leaders in Delhi

    India will also ship wheat and other essentials including medicines later next week to Afghanistan to help the nation fight a humanitarian crisis caused due to the sudden Taliban takeover.

