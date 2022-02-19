PM Modi hosts delegation of Afghan Sikh-Hindu leaders in Delhi

PM Modi met the minority community who have been facing a crisis since the Taliban took over the country in mid-August last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hosted a delegation of Afghan Sikh-Hindu leaders at his official residence -- 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi. PM Modi met the minority community who have been facing a crisis since the Taliban took over the country in mid-August last year.

The Indian World Forum ahead of the meeting urged PM Modi to extend his help to Sikhs and Hindus fleeing Taliban persecution in Afghanistan regarding several issues.

The Indian World Forum head Puneet Chandhok in a letter highlighted that Afghan Hindus and Sikhs are facing issues related to Indian citizenship and Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI), urgent issuance of e-visa on humanitarian grounds for these communities, establishment of a committee for maintenance and protection of ancient places of worship for both these communities, resettlement of these communities and recruitment of the people belonging to Sikh community is security be discussed with the delegation.

India launched Operation Devi Shakti to evacuate stranded citizens as well as people from minority communities as well as Afghans from Afghanistan when Taliban seized control of the war-torn nation. India evacuated more than 500 people from Afghanistan of which 260 were Indians.