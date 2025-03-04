(PHOTOS) Who is Siddharth Yadav, at whose wedding reception PM Modi arrived?

PM Modi's presence at Siddharth Yadav and Gulshin's reception became a topic of discussion. Find out who Siddharth Yadav is, at whose wedding reception PM Modi arrived.

PM Modi arrives at Siddharth Yadav's wedding reception

PM Narendra Modi always surprises people with his style and decisions. Something similar happened this time when his sudden presence at a wedding reception in Delhi on the evening of March 1 surprised everyone. This reception was none other than that of BJP spokesperson Siddharth Yadav and his wife Gulshin.

Who is Siddharth Yadav?

Siddharth Yadav is a spokesperson in the Delhi BJP unit and an active name in political circles. His father was an officer in the BSF, who was martyred in the 1999 Kargil War. He has also been involved in student politics and has been an old worker of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). Apart from this, Siddharth Yadav is also a Supreme Court lawyer. His wife Gulshin is also a lawyer by profession and both have recently tied the knot.

PM Modi's sudden arrival at Siddharth Yadav's reception

When Siddharth and Gulshin organized a reception ceremony in Delhi after their wedding on March 1, no one had any idea that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself would attend this special occasion. Everyone present there was shocked to see PM Modi.

PM Modi made such a joke that the bride and groom started laughing

PM Modi not only congratulated the newly married couple, but also said an interesting thing in a funny tone, which made the atmosphere of the reception even more pleasant. He said laughingly - "You both are lawyers, now there will be arguments in the house every day!" On this, Siddharth and Gulshin started laughing loudly and the guests present there also laughed.

Siddharth Yadav expressed gratitude to PM Modi

Siddharth Yadav shared pictures of this special moment on social media platform X (Twitter). He wrote - "The successful Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi ji, attended the blessing ceremony of my marriage and blessed us. It is a matter of good fortune for us to receive the love and blessings of the Prime Minister in this new journey of life. Many thanks to the Prime Minister!"

Siddharth Yadav's mother Sudha Yadav was overjoyed

Siddharth's mother Sudha Yadav became very emotional after seeing Prime Minister Modi blessing her son and daughter-in-law. She welcomed the Prime Minister in the traditional way and expressed her gratitude towards him.

Why is PM Modi's presence at Siddharth Yadav's wedding reception special?

PM Modi's presence at Siddharth Yadav's wedding reception shows that he is not only busy with political work, but also participates in the personal moments of his close leaders and party workers. This step of his has become memorable for Siddharth and Gulshin, as well as it is being discussed a lot in political circles.

