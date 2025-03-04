[PHOTOS] PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Anant Ambani's passion project 'Vantara'; shares heartwarming pictures

Demonstrating his care and compassion for animals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated and toured Vantara, a facility dedicated to animal rescue, conservation, and rehabilitation in Gujarat's Jamnagar district. The event was also attended by Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, their son Anant Ambani, and daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant

article_image1
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 4, 2025

During his visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi explored different facilities at the center and engaged closely with rehabilitated animals. He also inspected the wildlife hospital at Vantara, which is equipped with advanced veterinary technology, including MRI, CT scans, and ICUs

article_image2

A video shared on PM Modi's official YouTube channel captured his heartfelt interactions with the center's resident animals. He was seen feeding and playing with various species, including Asiatic lion cubs, a white lion cub, a rare and endangered clouded leopard cub, and a caracal cub, among others

article_image3

Sharing more pictures on his official twitter handle, PM Narendra Modi wrote...'An effort like Vantara is truly commendable, a vibrant example of our centuries old ethos of protecting those we share our planet with'

article_image4

At Vantara, Prime Minister Narendra Modi observed an elephant that had been a victim of an acid attack and was receiving dedicated care. He also noted other elephants that had been blinded, reportedly by their own mahouts, and one that had been injured after being hit by a speeding truck. Reflecting on these distressing incidents, he questioned how people could be so careless and cruel. Emphasizing the need for compassion, he urged everyone to put an end to such irresponsibility and focus on kindness toward animals

article_image5

There were several other instances of rescued animals receiving care at Vantara. A lioness had suffered severe spinal injuries after being struck by a vehicle but was undergoing proper treatment

article_image6

Acknowledging the efforts of the Vantara team, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised them for their commitment to rehabilitating and caring for such animals

article_image7

A leopard cub, abandoned by its family, was given a new chance at life with dedicated nutritional care. PM Narendra Modi shares pictures with the leopard cubs

