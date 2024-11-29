Pay increment for West Bengal government employees: Salaries to increase by Rs 36,000; CHECK details

Good news for West Bengal government employees as monthly salaries are increasing by Rs 3,000. Contractual worker salaries have also been raised to Rs 15,000.

Finally, the notification to increase the salaries of government employees has been released. They will receive an additional Rs 36,000 annually.

The coming year is going to be quite profitable for state government employees. as they will receive a substantial sum.

According to reports, monthly salaries will increase by Rs 3,000. Salaries of contractual workers will also increase.

Contractual Group D employees under the Directorate of ESI Scheme who previously received 12,000 rupees per month will now receive an increase of Rs 3,000.

Salaries have increased since November and contract workers have welcomed with this decision by the state government before the start of the year.

In 2013, the cabinet approved a proposal to recruit contractual workers in various government offices in the state.

Accordingly, contractual workers were recruited in Group C and Group D and their salaries will increase now.

Rs 299 crore have been allocated this year for this salary increase. It is understood that this amount will be needed to pay the increased salaries.

The Mamata government gave good news at the end of the year. There is an atmosphere of happiness everywhere with the news of salary increment.

Meanwhile, there is speculation about how much DA will increase for state government employees. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

On the other hand, the DA of central government employees has increased by 3 percent. Salaries were increased before Lakshmi Puja.

On the other hand, central government employees are currently receiving 53 percent dearness allowance.

There is confirmed news regarding the hike in DA. However, everyone is hoping that the Mamata government will follow the path of the Centre and hike it.

