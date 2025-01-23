Pattabiram to get metro connectivity: Chennai Metro Rail's latest proposal

Chennai Metro Rail service is proving increasingly beneficial to commuters. News has emerged that the metro line may be extended to Pattabiram, connecting suburban areas with the city.

Chennai Metro

Chennai's Traffic Congestion Chennai's population is increasing with its industrial growth. The city's boundaries are expanding accordingly. People are settling beyond Chengalpattu and commuting to Chennai daily for work. The electric train service is helpful, and now the metro rail has become a boon. More people are using the metro daily.

Chennai Metro Rail

Metro Rail Projects Initially, metro rail usage was low, but now it's comparable to electric trains. It offers quick travel to specific locations. Chennai currently has two metro lines covering 54 km. The first route runs from Chennai Airport to Central via Koyambedu, and the second from Central to Wimco Nagar via Guindy. 3.20 lakh people travel daily on these lines.

Metro Expansion Plan

Metro Rail Expansion In the past 9 years, 36 crore passengers have used the Chennai Metro. To expand this service, the second phase, covering 116.1 km with three routes, is under construction. Work on the Lighthouse to Poonamallee workshop, Madhavaram Milk Colony to Siruseri SIPCOT, and Madhavaram Milk Colony to Sholinganallur lines is progressing rapidly.

Extension to Pattabiram? The Chennai Metro Rail project, initially planned from Koyambedu to Avadi, is now being considered for extension to Pattabiram. Over 10,000 people commute daily from Pattabiram to Chennai for education and work. A 16.1 km metro line from Koyambedu to Avadi is already planned.

Chennai Metro

15 Metro Stations A study has begun to extend the line to Pattabiram, potentially adding 4 km, making it 20 km long. The estimated construction cost is ₹6,500 crore. Studies are underway for 15 stations between Koyambedu and Avadi, including Vavin, Ambattur Estate Bus Stand, and Thirumullaivoyal.

Metro Train

Report Submission in February The detailed project report for the Koyambedu-Avadi metro extension is expected to be finalized by this month's end and submitted in February. This project is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion in suburban areas.

