No more Lakshmir Bhandar deposits for THESE women – state issues tough instructions

Lakshmir Bhandar payments will be stopped for certain women. The state government has issued strict instructions.

These women will no longer receive Lakshmir Bhandar funds. The state government will cancel the payments. Funds will no longer be deposited into accounts. The state government has issued strict orders.

Nabanna has stated that certain rules must be followed to receive Lakshmir Bhandar funds. The state government has announced that bank accounts must be linked with Aadhaar cards to receive funds.

Copies of Aadhaar and Swasthya Sathi cards must be submitted. Lakshmir Bhandar funds will not be provided otherwise. A copy of the first page of the bank passbook must also be submitted. This document is crucial for receiving funds.

Non-compliance with these rules will result in disqualification from receiving funds, as per the state government's directive.

