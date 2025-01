New Reservationless Trains Launched in India! Check trains HERE

Starting January 20th, a new reservationless train service has been launched. Passengers can purchase tickets at station ticket counters or through the UTS app. Ten new trains connecting major cities across the country have been introduced

These trains operate on high-traffic routes. Passengers can buy general tickets at station counters. This service started from 20th January

Book tickets online via the UTS app. These trains have general and reserved compartments. 10 new trains connect major cities. See the list

Hyderabad-Vijayawada Express. Departs Hyderabad at 7:30 AM, arrives Vijayawada at 2:00 PM. Delhi-Jaipur Express. Departs Delhi at 6:00 AM, arrives Jaipur at 1:30 PM

Mumbai-Pune Express. Departs Mumbai at 7:30 AM, arrives Pune at 11:00 AM. Ahmedabad-Surat Fast. Departs Ahmedabad at 7:00 AM, arrives Surat at 12:00 PM. Lucknow-Varanasi Express. Departs Lucknow at 7:00 AM, arrives Varanasi at 1:30 PM

Kolkata-Patna Intercity Express. Departs Kolkata at 5:00 AM, arrives Patna at 2:00 PM. Chennai-Bangalore Express. Departs Chennai at 8:00 AM, arrives Bangalore at 3:30 PM.

Bhopal-Indore Intercity. Departs Bhopal at 6:30 AM, arrives Indore at 12:00 PM. Patna-Gaya Express. Departs Patna at 6:00 AM, arrives Gaya at 9:30 AM. Jaipur-Ajmer Fast. Departs Jaipur at 8:00 AM, arrives Ajmer at 11:30 AM

