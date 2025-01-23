Mumbai to Delhi in 18 hours! Rajdhani Express working on 'push-pull technology' | Check details

Indian Railways, the fourth largest rail network globally, utilizes the 'Push-Pull' technique for enhanced speed and efficiency. This technology, employed in trains like the Amrit Bharat Express and Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani, significantly reduces travel time and improves operational flexibility.

The fourth biggest rail network in the world, Indian Railways was founded in 1853 and operates over 10,000 trains daily across its vast 67,000 km network. The development of our nation's economy depends heavily on the Indian Railways. The 'Push-Pull' technique, which uses locomotives at both ends of the train, is used by some Indian Railways trains.

This technology's mechanism increases the trainsets' speed and efficiency. By synchronizing the locomotives at both ends, faster acceleration is made possible, increasing operational flexibility and efficiency and cutting down on the amount of time it takes to go between the two stations. By eliminating the need to connect or detach bankers at the ghat region, this technique saves time and reduces the length of the trip. This technology is widely used by nations like Germany, the United States, and Japan for their long-distance and high-speed trains. The Amrit Bharat Express, which was launched by the national carrier in 2023 and used push-pull technology, revolutionized the Indian Railways system and raised the bar for the nation's transportation technical advancement.

Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani train The CSMT-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express is the country's first "Push-Pull" Rajdhani Express train, and it connects Delhi and Mumbai. Another significant milestone in railway history, this train covers 1543 kilometers in 17 hours and 55 minutes and was a crucial project supporting the government's "Mission Raftar." With enhanced facilities like comfort, speed, and reliability, this railway represents the pinnacle of Indian Railways' progress, demonstrating the increased effectiveness and performance of Indian Railways. Six years of excellent operation have just been celebrated by this train.

The CSMT-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express departs from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 16:00 hrs every day and reaches Hazrat Nizamuddin at 09:55 hrs the following day, halting at Kalyan, Nashik Road, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Bhopal, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Gwalior, and Agra Cantt. For the return journey, it sets off from Hazrat Nizamuddin at 16:55 hrs daily and gets to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 11:15 hrs the next day.

