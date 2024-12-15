Modi govt announces DA hike, 2 new allowances – Rs 11,250 to hit accounts soon

Central government employees currently receiving a 53% Dearness Allowance (DA) are set for a further salary boost. The government has announced an increase in two additional allowances, resulting in a combined monthly increase of Rs 11,250.

Great announcement for central government employees. Their DA was increased last October. Central government employees are getting DA at the rate of 53%. Till now they used to get DA at the rate of 50%.

Here comes another good news. Along with DA, two allowances have been announced to be increased. As a result, a large sum of money will now go into the pockets of central government employees.

Due to the increase in two allowances, Rs 11,250 will be credited to the account at one go. Know which two allowances the central government has increased.

These two allowances are hostel subsidy and child education allowance. If all goes well, central government employees can get a maximum reimbursement of Rs 8,437.5 per month as hostel subsidy.

Not only that, government employees can get a maximum of Rs 2,812.5 per month as child education allowance.

Latest Videos