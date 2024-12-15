Modi govt announces DA hike, 2 new allowances – Rs 11,250 to hit accounts soon

Central government employees currently receiving a 53% Dearness Allowance (DA) are set for a further salary boost. The government has announced an increase in two additional allowances, resulting in a combined monthly increase of Rs 11,250.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 15, 2024, 11:08 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 15, 2024, 11:08 AM IST

Great announcement for central government employees. Their DA was increased last October. Central government employees are getting DA at the rate of 53%. Till now they used to get DA at the rate of 50%.

article_image2

Here comes another good news. Along with DA, two allowances have been announced to be increased. As a result, a large sum of money will now go into the pockets of central government employees.

article_image3

Due to the increase in two allowances, Rs 11,250 will be credited to the account at one go. Know which two allowances the central government has increased.

article_image4

These two allowances are hostel subsidy and child education allowance. If all goes well, central government employees can get a maximum reimbursement of Rs 8,437.5 per month as hostel subsidy.

article_image5

Not only that, government employees can get a maximum of Rs 2,812.5 per month as child education allowance.

