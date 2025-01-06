Makar Sankranti 2025 HOLIDAYS: Schools, Colleges to have week-long off? Check HERE

Sankranti Holidays 2025: The Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments have announced Sankranti holidays. Telangana will have a week-long Sankranti holiday

Sankranti Holidays 2025: The festive season is approaching. The government has officially announced the holiday details for Sankranti, the first festival of the new year. According to the Telangana Government Education Department's school calendar for 2024-25, Sankranti holidays are declared from January 13 to 17. These five days of holidays have been allowed before the Christmas holidays

However, students can enjoy their Sankranti holidays two days in advance. Because the government has officially declared Sankranti holidays from the 13th. The two days before that, i.e., the 11th is the second Saturday and the 12th is Sunday, so these holidays can be considered additional for students

Formative Assessment Exams-IV will be held soon. This holiday time can also be useful for students to prepare for exams. Information is that schools have already received instructions to conduct exams for class 10 students by January 29. However, students from classes 1 to IX will have to write their respective exams by February 28. Intermediate students are also looking forward to their Sankranti holidays, which are scheduled to begin on January 13. However, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is yet to officially announce the holiday dates

When are Sankranti holidays in Andhra Pradesh? The Andhra Pradesh government has also officially clarified the Sankranti holidays. SCERT (State Council of Educational Research and Training) Director Krishna Reddy announced that Sankranti holidays will be observed from January 10 to January 19, as per the academic calendar for the 2024–2025 academic year. He dismissed rumors circulating on social media that the holidays would be limited to January 11–15 or January 12–16 due to the early closure of schools in some districts due to rains. Reiterating that there is no change in the official holiday schedule, Krishna Reddy urged people not to believe such misinformation

Telangana RTC to run special buses for Sankranti Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has made special arrangements for those going to their hometowns for the Sankranti festival. It has been decided to run 6,432 special buses, and advance reservation facility has been provided for 557 services. While 4,484 special buses were planned for the last Sankranti, about 5246 buses were operated keeping in view the passenger rush. In this context, 6,432 special buses have been arranged this time to be available to passengers from January 9 to 15. RTC officials said that these special buses will be operated from MGBS, JBS, Uppal, Aramgarh, LB Nagar, KPHB, Boyinapalli, Gachibowli, etc. Special buses are also being run from Hyderabad to Andhra Pradesh mainly to Amalapuram, Kakinada, Kandukur, Narsapuram, Polavaram, Rajahmundry, Rajolu, Udayagiri, Visakhapatnam, Nellore, Ongole, Guntur, Vijayawada, Srisailam, Tirupati, etc. RTC officials reiterated that free bus transport facility will be provided to women in Palle Velugu, Express, City Ordinary, Metro Express buses running for Sankranti as part of the state government's Mahalaxmi scheme

