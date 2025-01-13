Mahila Samman Yojana: How to apply and maximize benefits better than Lakshmi Bhandar

Women will receive double the amount of Lakshmi Bhandar scheme every month under the Modi government's new scheme 'Mahila Samman Yojana'. Learn details about enrolling in this scheme.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 11:35 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 11:35 AM IST

Just like the state's Lakshmi Bhandar, the Modi government has launched a new scheme called Mahila Samman Yojana. Women over 18 years of age can enroll in this scheme. Following CM Mamata Banerjee's path, the Modi government will directly deposit Rs. 2100 monthly into the accounts of women for their upliftment.

article_image2

Let's find out how to enroll in this scheme. If you are a permanent citizen of this country and are over 18 years old, you are eligible. You can easily apply by visiting the Mahila Samman Yojana website. Or you can directly enroll your name by visiting a common service center.

article_image3

You will need your identity card and some other necessary documents. Women must also have their own bank account. Only then can you enroll in this scheme.

article_image4

After the government verifies the documents, Rs. 2100 will start being deposited into your account, which will be double the amount of Lakshmi Bhandar.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mamata Banerjee appoints former MLA PV Anvar as TMC Kerala Coordinator; Is TMC targeting minority votes? anr

Mamata Banerjee appoints former MLA PV Anvar as TMC's Kerala Coordinator; Is TMC targeting minority votes?

Land scam in UP's Samhal: 'Fake will' used to sell 114 plots near 150-year-old stepwell, dupe buyers shk

Land scam in UP's Sambhal: 'Fake will' used to sell 114 plots near 150-year-old stepwell, dupe buyers

'Canada is not for sale...' Ex-Trudeau ally Jagmeet Singh issues warning to Trump over annexation remarks video anr

'Canada is not for sale...' Ex-Trudeau ally Jagmeet Singh issues warning to Trump over annexation remarks

Two Ukrainians masterminds in Mumbai's massive Ponzi scam that duped hundreds of investors shk

Two Ukrainians masterminds in Mumbai's massive Ponzi scam that duped hundreds of investors

PM Modi inaugurates Sonamarg Tunnel in J&K: Key features of strategic infrastructure decoded (WATCH) anr

PM Modi inaugurates Sonamarg Tunnel in J&K: Key features of strategic infrastructure decoded (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Pongal 2025: Decorate your home without breaking the bank with THESE 5 ideas

Pongal 2025: Decorate your home with THESE 5 ideas

Mamata Banerjee appoints former MLA PV Anvar as TMC Kerala Coordinator; Is TMC targeting minority votes? anr

Mamata Banerjee appoints former MLA PV Anvar as TMC's Kerala Coordinator; Is TMC targeting minority votes?

Pongal 2025: 5 Traditional foods to enjoy THIS festival NTI

Pongal 2025: 5 Traditional foods to enjoy THIS festival

Football Ruben Amorim hails 'hero' Altay Bayindir after 10-man Man United knock Arsenal out of FA Cup hrd

Ruben Amorim hails 'hero' Altay Bayindir after 10-man Man United knock Arsenal out of FA Cup

Stock Market UPDATE: Vantage Knowledge academy gives HUGE returns ATG

Stock Market UPDATE: Vantage Knowledge academy gives HUGE returns

Recent Videos

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2025: Massive Security With 5000 Policemen Deployed | WATCH

Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2025: Massive Security With 5000 Policemen Deployed | WATCH

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2025: Massive Security With 5000 Policemen Deployed | WATCH

Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2025: Massive Security With 5000 Policemen Deployed | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal EXCLUSIVE: 'A Dream Come True'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal EXCLUSIVE: 'A Dream Come True'

Video Icon