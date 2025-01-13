Mahila Samman Yojana: How to apply and maximize benefits better than Lakshmi Bhandar

Women will receive double the amount of Lakshmi Bhandar scheme every month under the Modi government's new scheme 'Mahila Samman Yojana'. Learn details about enrolling in this scheme.

Just like the state's Lakshmi Bhandar, the Modi government has launched a new scheme called Mahila Samman Yojana. Women over 18 years of age can enroll in this scheme. Following CM Mamata Banerjee's path, the Modi government will directly deposit Rs. 2100 monthly into the accounts of women for their upliftment.

Let's find out how to enroll in this scheme. If you are a permanent citizen of this country and are over 18 years old, you are eligible. You can easily apply by visiting the Mahila Samman Yojana website. Or you can directly enroll your name by visiting a common service center.

You will need your identity card and some other necessary documents. Women must also have their own bank account. Only then can you enroll in this scheme.

After the government verifies the documents, Rs. 2100 will start being deposited into your account, which will be double the amount of Lakshmi Bhandar.

